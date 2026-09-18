Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation’s projects, initiatives

DUBAI, 18th September, 2026 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, received Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

During the meeting, which took place at His Highness’s office, Sheikh Hamdan emphasised the importance of investing in national talent, enhancing its competitiveness and expanding its opportunities in the labour market. He also stressed the need for an integrated local and federal framework that supports national talent in contributing effectively to the UAE’s development and achieving its goals across various sectors.

The meeting also reviewed efforts to develop the UAE’s labour market, including the use of AI and advanced technologies to enhance government services, improve efficiency, and better support employers and employees, in line with the UAE’s strategic goals of building a knowledge- and innovation-based economy and investing in human capital.

Emiratisation was another key area of focus during the meeting, with an emphasis on increasing the participation of Emirati talent in the private sector and creating more specialised career opportunities. The discussions also highlighted the need to align higher education with labour market needs and expand scientific disciplines to equip future generations with the skills needed to support the UAE’s continued development.

The meeting was attended by Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai; and Major General Awad Hader Al Muhairi, Vice President of Dubai's State Security Department.