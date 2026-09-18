TRENDS expands knowledge presence at Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

ABU DHABI, 18th September, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Group continued its diverse programme of cultural, academic, knowledge and training activities as its participation in the 35th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair entered its fifth day, attracting visitors, researchers and specialists to its pavilion to explore its publications, research projects, programmes and initiatives.

The TRENDS pavilion hosted a range of activities, including a session titled Leadership in Times of Crisis: The UAE Model of National Resilience, which examined how leadership, institutions, society and the economy strengthen a country’s ability to confront crises and maintain continuity. It also hosted a discussion titled The New Age of Knowledge: How AI Is Changing the Way We Read, Learn and Think, which examined how generative AI is reshaping the way people think and acquire knowledge.

The pavilion also hosted the signing of two research books on the UAE’s strategic autonomy and the future of the Muslim Brotherhood.

TRENDS Group also signed a cooperation agreement with the Emirates Management Consultants and Trainers Association (EMCT) to strengthen collaboration in training, professional development and management consultancy, as well as the exchange of knowledge and expertise. Dr. Mohammed Al Ali, Chairman of TRENDS, and Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Chairman of EMCT, signed the agreement.

The TRENDS Training Institute, in cooperation with EMCT, held a workshop titled Think Differently: How Leaders Create Innovation, which explored creative thinking methods and modern leadership tools.

The Emirates Lawyers and Legal Consultants Association, in cooperation with the TRENDS Research & Advisory Centre, held a session titled The Book No Human Wrote: Who Owns the Idea When the Machine Writes It? The session examined legal rights and intellectual property issues surrounding AI-generated texts and books, as well as the readiness of legislation to address this digital transformation.