Hanwha Finance expands financial cooperation with Abu Dhabi

SEOUL, 18th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Hanwha Finance is expanding its cooperation with Abu Dhabi’s financial ecosystem, strengthening connections between the Republic of Korea and Abu Dhabi through its ‘Digital Asset Silk Road’ vision, a concept aimed at connecting financial markets and institutions on both sides and enhancing cooperation in digital assets and financial services.

Hanwha Life, Hanwha General Insurance, Hanwha Investment & Securities and Hanwha Asset Management, collectively Hanwha Finance, announced expanded cooperation with Abu Dhabi’s financial ecosystem following the signing of partnerships with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, at the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum Seoul (ADIF Seoul).

The forum was attended by Shamis Ali Al Dhaheri, Chairman of Department of Community Development and Second Vice Chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber; Badr Al-Olama, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office; and Fatima Al Hammadi, Head of the Fintech, Insurance, Digital and Alternative Investments (FIDA) Cluster at ADIO.

From the Korean side, the event was attended by Hyek Woong Kwon, Vice Chairman and CEO of Hanwha Life; Dong Wook (Don) Kim, Chief Global Business Officer (CGBO) of Hanwha Life; Dongjun Im, CEO of Hanwha Asset Management; and Seungpill Baik, Head of Digital Innovation at Hanwha Asset Management.

Hanwha Life signed a partnership with ADIO to strengthen cooperation in digital finance. Through this partnership, both parties will work together across three key areas: establishing a digital asset ecosystem, strengthening connections between the financial and capital markets of the Republic of Korea and Abu Dhabi, and advancing digital banking and financial innovation.

The two parties also plan to explore potential business opportunities in digital assets, including the tokenisation of real-world assets (RWA), such as real estate, into tradable digital assets.

Hanwha Asset Management, ADGM and Hana Financial Group also signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore cooperation on stablecoins and cross-border financial infrastructure.

The parties will explore opportunities across digital asset and payment infrastructure, including cross-border payment and remittance solutions between the Republic of Korea and Abu Dhabi, while supporting the development of a sustainable and interoperable digital asset ecosystem.

Hanwha Finance has also partnered with ADGM for Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) 2026, taking place in the UAE capital in December.

Through these partnerships, Hanwha Finance will further broaden the financial network it began building with Abu Dhabi through Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) 2025, while strengthening its ties with financial markets across the Middle East.

“The Republic of Korea is an important partner for Abu Dhabi, with strong capabilities across financial services, technology, and innovation,” Fatima Al Hammadi, Head of the FIDA Cluster at ADIO, said. “Through our partnership with Hanwha we look forward to exploring opportunities across digital finance, digital assets, and financial innovation, while strengthening connections between Abu Dhabi’s financial ecosystem and key international markets,” she added.

Rashed Al Blooshi, CEO of the Registration Authority at ADGM, said, “The growing economic relationship between the UAE and the Republic of Korea creates significant opportunities for Korean companies and investors looking to establish and expand their presence in Abu Dhabi and across the region.

As Abu Dhabi’s international financial centre, ADGM provides a world-class platform from which businesses can access the emirate’s deep pools of capital and rapidly expanding financial ecosystem, while benefiting from a dynamic and business-friendly environment underpinned by forward-looking regulation and seamless setup processes.”

He added, “We look forward to strengthening our connections with the Korean business and investment community and supporting more Korean companies as they establish, scale, and pursue opportunities from Abu Dhabi into regional and global markets.”

Hyek Woong Kwon, Vice Chairman and CEO of Hanwha Life under Hanwha Finance, said, “Through this agreement, we will turn our cooperation with Abu Dhabi’s financial ecosystem into tangible business opportunities. Building on this partnership, we will further strengthen Hanwha Life’s foundations for growth as a leading global financial institution.”

Dongjun Im, CEO of Hanwha Asset Management under Hanwha Finance, said, “We will contribute to building a stable and interoperable digital asset ecosystem while continuing to strengthen our competitiveness in the global digital finance sector.”

ADIF is an investment forum led by ADIO designed to showcase Abu Dhabi’s investment environment and future growth sectors to international markets, while identifying opportunities for long-term investment and business partnerships with major companies and investors.

Leading companies and investment representatives from the Republic of Korea and Abu Dhabi attended the event to discuss new investment and business opportunities between the two markets.