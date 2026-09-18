RAK Chamber explores cooperation with Chinese delegation

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 18th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and a delegation from the People’s Republic of China explored opportunities for cooperation and commercial and investment partnerships.

The discussions took place during the delegation’s visit to the Chamber’s headquarters, as part of efforts to strengthen ties between women entrepreneurs in Ras Al Khaimah and the People’s Republic of China.

The meeting was attended by Amna Alhammadi, Deputy Chief of Mission at the UAE Embassy in Beijing and Chairwoman of the UAE-China Women Entrepreneurs Council, while the Chinese delegation included chairpersons of companies operating across several sectors, including mining, chemical industries, cosmetics and perfumes, restaurants, food, hospitality and tourism, as well as businesswomen working in the same sectors.

Dr. Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Director-General of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, emphasised the importance of the visit in strengthening relations between businesswomen in Ras Al Khaimah and their counterparts in China, opening opportunities for sharing experiences and building partnerships that support the growth of women-led projects. He highlighted the Chamber’s keenness to enhance women’s presence in the economic sector and expand opportunities for their participation in local and international markets.