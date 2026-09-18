RAKEZ positions Ras Al Khaimah as growth platform for Irish businesses at IBN Dubai seminar

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 18th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) showcased Ras Al Khaimah as an attractive base for Irish businesses looking to establish, scale and access markets across the UAE, GCC and beyond at the Irish Business Network Dubai’s annual ‘Rise & Thrive’ seminar.

Addressing senior Irish and Ireland-affiliated executives, entrepreneurs and government representatives, the RAKEZ team presented the emirate’s combination of economic stability, competitive operating environment and expanding investment pipeline, and the opportunities these create for businesses seeking a regional growth platform.

The discussion formed part of the event’s featured panel, ‘The UAE Advantage’, with RAKEZ also supporting this year’s seminar as a gold sponsor.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “Irish businesses looking at the UAE are not simply choosing where to establish a company, but the platform for their next stage of growth. Ras Al Khaimah offers the stability, cost competitiveness and flexibility to build from here while accessing opportunities across the UAE, the GCC and wider markets. Importantly, there is already an established Irish business community within RAKEZ, so companies entering the market are joining an ecosystem where others from Ireland are already operating and growing. As Ras Al Khaimah continues to develop, we see significant scope for more Irish companies to bring their capabilities, expertise and investment into the emirate.”

More than 250 Irish-linked companies are already part of RAKEZ’s business community of over 50,000 companies from close to 200 countries. Among them are Kelly Steel, which has expanded its operations in Ras Al Khaimah into a substantial manufacturing business, and E+I Engineering, which established PowerBar Gulf in the emirate before becoming part of global infrastructure company Vertiv. These success stories demonstrate how Irish businesses can establish a regional presence, expand their operations and continue growing within RAKEZ’s business ecosystem.

The economic zone representatives also drew attention to the next wave of development underway across Ras Al Khaimah and the opportunities it is opening for Irish suppliers, manufacturers and service providers. Projects and destinations including RAK Central, the emirate’s emerging mixed-use business district; Tech Flex, a next-generation technology and innovation ecosystem; and the US$5.7 billion Wynn Al Marjan integrated resort project are adding to the emirate’s growth pipeline, while creating new areas of demand for businesses which could support its expanding economy.

With an established Irish business community already operating within RAKEZ, the seminar provided an opportunity to build on these commercial links and engage more Irish companies on how Ras Al Khaimah can support their regional growth ambitions.