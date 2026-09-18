Aldar announces Saadiyat Grove opening in Q4 2026

ABU DHABI, 18th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Aldar today announced that Saadiyat Grove will open in the fourth quarter of 2026, in Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Cultural District.

The mixed-use destination will enhance the island’s urban landscape with world’s leading brands, restaurants and cafés, cultural and entertainment facilities, as well as offices, residential spaces, hotels, and health and wellness facilities.

Framed by three iconic cultural establishments, the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, and the Zayed National Museum, with the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi and teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi in close proximity, Saadiyat Grove stands as the connecting heart of Saadiyat Cultural District, a one-square-mile masterpiece where every space is inspired by art, culture, and connection.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Aldar, said, “Saadiyat Grove is a centrepiece in our strategy to position Saadiyat Island, and Abu Dhabi more broadly, as a premier global destination for culture-led living, tourism, and investment. It is a place where culture and lifestyle intersect to create a truly differentiated value proposition for residents, visitors, and businesses alike. As the first destination of its kind in the region, Saadiyat Grove reflects Abu Dhabi’s ambition to create distinctive experiences that bring together culture, community, and contemporary living, while further enhancing the appeal of Saadiyat Island as one of the world’s leading cultural destinations.”

Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Aldar, said, Saadiyat Grove marks a new era for luxury retail in Abu Dhabi. It is a destination purpose-built to stand alongside the world's great retail addresses, offering a genuinely distinctive experience rooted in Emirati hospitality and set within one of the most compelling cultural environments globally. We expect Saadiyat Grove to attract visitors from across the world and, in doing so, it will help establish luxury retail as a significant new pillar of Abu Dhabi's economy."

The destination will be home to Saadiyat Forum, a 7,000 sqm space that will bring culture, hospitality and luxury together for the first time through a transformable platform shaped by an evolving programme of experiences and collaborations. The space will also introduce a reimagined cinema experience as part of a wider cultural and social offering.

A 2,200 sqm executive club connected to the retail environment will combine private offices, boardrooms and member lounges with concierge service and hospitality, offering Abu Dhabi's business community an exclusive setting to work, host and convene. Saadiyat Grove will also provide 25,000 sqm of premium office space with four Grade A buildings catering to local and international institutions seeking an iconic base for their businesses in Abu Dhabi.

The diverse offering extends to the food and beverage sector, with restaurants, cafés, bakeries and dining concepts making their market debut. The destination will also feature Abu Dhabi’s first Time Out Market.

As part of its mixed-use space, Saadiyat Grove’s experiential retail offering will be complemented by immersive venues, a wellness centre and longevity clinic, luxury hotels, residences and premium office space.

Saadiyat Grove will further elevate Abu Dhabi’s retail proposition and unlock significant economic growth opportunities by catalysing private-sector investment, expanding visitor spend, and creating jobs, further bolstering retail as a key engine of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.