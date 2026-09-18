DEWA promotes sustainability awareness among pupils through back-to-school campaign

DUBAI, 18th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organised a series of awareness activities at 22 government schools across Dubai as part of the Ministry of Education’s annual back-to-school campaign.

Held this year under the theme ‘Guided by the Charter, Building Tomorrow’, the campaign coincides with the start of the academic year. Since joining the back-to-school campaign in 2017, DEWA has engaged more than 44,000 pupils through programmes designed to raise awareness about the importance of improving the efficiency of electricity and water consumption, conserving natural resources, and adopting responsible daily practices.

“Our annual participation in the back-to-school campaign reflects DEWA’s commitment to its corporate social responsibility and its role in supporting a positive and stimulating educational environment, empowering our pupils to embark on a new academic year filled with success, perseverance and achievement. Through our initiatives and programmes, we are keen to provide the new generation with opportunities to acquire knowledge, along with future and life skills, building their capabilities across various areas, while also embedding a sense of pride in their national values to continue their active contribution to the journey of prosperity and development,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

DEWA’s activities highlighted how everyday choices can support resource conservation and contribute to a more sustainable future. To engage the schoolchildren in an enjoyable manner, DEWA organised competitions featuring Noor and Hayat, its cartoon characters representing electricity and water. Through these activities, schoolchildren learnt about the importance of conserving electricity and water and adopting simple, sustainable practices in their daily lives.