17 Horses to compete for title of UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Morocco tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 18th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Casablanca Anfa dirt racecourse in the Kingdom of Morocco will host the fourteenth leg of the UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses tomorrow, within the calendar of the 33rd edition of the Prestigious Cup, with 17 horses representing elite studs and owners from Morocco, the Arab world and Europe taking part.

The Cup series continues its global tour within a vision aimed at elevating the standing of the Purebred Arabian horse and strengthening its presence at the most prominent international racecourses, alongside supporting owners and breeders and encouraging them to acquire and breed the Arabian horse, and contributing to the development of its racing industry around the world.

The Morocco leg is run over 1,900 metres on dirt, in the Group 3 category, open to Purebred Arabian horses aged four years and above, in an anticipated meeting bringing together a distinguished group of horses seeking to claim the title of the Prestigious Cup.

The leg forms part of the second edition of the UAE–Moroccan Festival, staged under the patronage of the UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses series and comprising eight varied races, an extension of the distinguished partnership and fruitful cooperation in support of Arabian horse racing and in strengthening its presence in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The horses of Yas Horse Racing Management lead the Emirati presence in the race through a strong pairing headed by So’ud (by Gazwan out of Ahoud), trained by Thomas Fourcy and ridden by Alexandre Gavilan, alongside Tariq (by AF Albahar out of Atheer), trained by Damien de Watrigant and ridden by Fabrice Veron, both looking to continue the successes of the Yas horses at the most prominent Arab and international racecourses.

The list of contenders also includes Moshrif (by Dahess out of Tashreefat), owned by Khalifa Bin Sheail Al Kuwari, trained by Xavier Thomas-Demeaulte and ridden by Guillaume Guedj-Gay, who carries top weight of 62 kg and enters looking to make a strong impression and contest the Morocco leg title.

Also prominent among the field is Buraak (by Mahabb out of Shumoos), carrying the colours of Al Leith Racing, trained by Ali Mohamed and ridden by Mohcine Lafram, entering the race among the group of horses expected to deliver a distinguished performance at the Anfa summit.

The field is completed by Mugheer, Wabil, Weld Zinat, Al Mambir Fal, HM Barez, Matrix Al Ashai, Nahim, Ghadi Atlas, Bayane LK, Sala’ah, Shan, Yaaini Fal and Zayiyr, strengthening the depth of the race and raising the competitive standard for the title of the fourteenth leg.

The Morocco leg holds considerable importance within the calendar of the Prestigious Cup’s races, given the Kingdom of Morocco’s leading standing in the field of Arabian horse breeding and production, alongside the deep-rooted fraternal and historic relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Morocco, relations that have been reflected in a journey of joint cooperation across many fields, foremost among them equestrian sport and horse racing.

Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses, said, ‘We take pride in the strong participation the Morocco leg is witnessing, which reflects the prestigious standing of the Prestigious Cup and its distinguished presence among owners and breeders, and confirms the importance of Casablanca Anfa Racecourse as one of the most prominent venues supporting the journey of the Arabian horse in the region’.

He added, '‘The UAE–Moroccan Festival represents an important platform for strengthening joint cooperation and supporting owners and breeders, through an integrated programme of races aimed at developing the Arabian horse racing industry and providing the strongest contests for elite horses and studs."

He continued, "We look forward to a successful leg that adds to the journey of the 33rd edition, and we value the considerable cooperation with our brothers in the Kingdom of Morocco and their sustained efforts in organising and hosting this event, in a way that strengthens the standing of the Arabian horse and its presence at the most prominent racecourses."