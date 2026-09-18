Over 5,000 visitors explore Dubai Police Tourism Security Services at Arabian Travel Market

DUBAI, 18th September, 2026 (WAM) -- More than 5,000 visitors explored Dubai Police’s smart services and initiatives during its four-day participation at Arabian Travel Market 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre, highlighting the force’s role in enhancing the safety, security and overall experience of visitors and tourists in Dubai.

Visitors praised the development and accessibility of Dubai Police’s smart services, noting that the use of modern technologies and innovative security solutions reflects Dubai’s advanced position as a global destination. They also highlighted how accessible services, rapid response and streamlined procedures contribute to a safe and reassuring visitor experience.

The Dubai Police platform welcomed 67 official delegations from the UAE and abroad during the exhibition. Delegates were introduced to leading practices, services and innovative technologies used by Dubai Police to support tourism security and reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading global tourism destination.

A further 212 people benefited from specialised and awareness lectures delivered by Dubai Police. The sessions promoted preventive and safety concepts and introduced visitors to security and tourism services and the smart channels available to them during their stay in Dubai.

Dubai Police also signed seven memoranda of understanding with entities, institutions and companies during the exhibition. The agreements reflect efforts to expand strategic partnerships, strengthen integration with different sectors, and develop services and initiatives that enhance quality of life and the experience of residents, visitors and tourists.

Among the services showcased was the Mountain Rescue Service provided by Hatta Police Station, where specialised teams work to enhance the safety of visitors to Hatta’s mountainous and tourism areas.

Dubai Police also presented its Tourist Support Service, accessible through its website and smart app, which is designed to help provide visitors with a safe and comfortable experience.

Visitors were also able to virtually explore the Dubai Police Museum in Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood using VR technology.

The platform introduced visitors to the eighth edition of the UAE SWAT Challenge, scheduled to take place from 23 to 27 January 2027 at Dubai Police Training City in Al Ruwayyah.

The challenge is one of the leading international gatherings for police tactical and rapid intervention teams from around the world.

Dubai Police showcased its smart app as one of its primary digital channels, providing the public with convenient, round the clock access to a comprehensive range of policing and security services.

Visitors also viewed a model of the new Dubai Police Academy campus in Al Ruwayyah First. The project spans 155 hectares and will accommodate 2,500 male and female students, alongside service facilities and specialised areas. Completion is expected in 2027.

The platform highlighted the Circulars and Travel Ban Inquiry service, available through the Dubai Police smart app and website. The service enables customers to check their criminal and financial status in most cases without visiting police stations, judicial authorities or entities responsible for rental disputes and other matters.

Dubai Police also showcased the Police Eye service, which encourages community members to contribute to maintaining security, preventing crime and reporting unlawful activities.

Visitors were introduced to the Smart Police Station services, the Lost and Found system, the eCrime platform and the cybercrime awareness platform.

Dubai Police also delivered tourism security awareness sessions highlighting the procedures and services that contribute to making tourists’ experiences in Dubai safe, convenient and enjoyable.