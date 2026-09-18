FNC discusses enhancing cooperation with Moldovan Parliament

DUBAI, 18th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sarah Mohamed Falaknaz, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Friendship Committee between the Federal National Council (FNC) and European Parliaments, met today with Renato Usatîi, Chairperson of the Friendship Committee in the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, at the FNC General Secretariat headquarters in Dubai.

Falaknaz welcomed Usatîi, affirming the FNC's keenness to strengthen parliamentary communication and cooperation with the Parliament of Moldova in a manner that supports bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the relations of friendship and cooperation between the UAE and Moldova, which have developed over 31 years of diplomatic relations.

They stressed the importance of building on these achievements and exploring new opportunities for cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

They discussed ways to activate cooperation between the two parliamentary friendship committees through holding regular meetings, exchanging visits, expertise and parliamentary best practices, and enhancing coordination and consultations at regional and international parliamentary forums on issues of mutual interest. Such efforts would strengthen the role of the two legislative institutions in supporting bilateral relations and broaden cooperation across various fields.

The two sides also noted the development in economic and investment cooperation between the two countries and underscored the importance of exploring opportunities in priority sectors and supporting initiatives and partnerships that serve the interests of both countries and their friendly peoples.

Usatîi expressed his appreciation for the UAE's development achievements across various fields, affirming the Moldovan Parliament's keenness to strengthen cooperation with the FNC and enhance parliamentary communication and coordination in support of bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.

The meeting was attended by Khalid Omar Al Kharji, FNC member and member of the Friendship Committee, and Anatol Vangheli, Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova to the UAE.