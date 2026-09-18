Saeed Al Hajeri meets Georgy Borisenko, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russian Federation

ABU DHABI, 18th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State, met with Georgy Borisenko, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the strategic partnership between the UAE and the Russian Federation and explored ways to further enhance bilateral cooperation across areas of mutual interest.

The two sides addressed economic relations between the two countries and discussed prospects for strengthening cooperation in trade, investment, aviation, and tourism, in support of the shared interests of both countries and their peoples.

The discussions also covered regional and international developments of common concern. The Russian side expressed its appreciation for the UAE’s mediation efforts between Russia and Ukraine, including its role in facilitating the exchange of captives and supporting channels of communication between the two sides.

Both sides reaffirmed the importance of continued coordination to strengthen the bilateral partnership and enhance cooperation on regional and international issues.