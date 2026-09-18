Saud bin Saqr witnesses signing of agreement to develop, test, implement advanced air mobility solutions in Ras Al Khaimah

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 18th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority, RAK Department of Civil Aviation, and Chinese company Aridge, a specialised advanced air mobility company affiliated with XPeng, to develop, test and implement advanced air mobility solutions in Ras Al Khaimah.

The signing took place at RAK Ruler's palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed City during his reception of Zhao Deli, Founder and Chairman of XPeng Aeroht, and the accompanying delegation.

The meeting was attended by Eng. Ismail Hassan Al-Balushi, Director-General of the Ras Al-Khaimah Transport Authority and Acting Director-General of the RAK Department of Civil Aviation, along with a number of senior officials.

H.H. Sheikh Saud affirmed that the agreement represents a new step in the emirate's drive to develop future mobility solutions and leverage global expertise and technologies to build a more efficient and sustainable transport system that keeps pace with growth needs and rapid developments in the sector.

"We believe that the true value of technology lies in its impact on people's lives and its ability to support development and improve services. In Ras Al Khaimah, innovation is a fundamental part of our vision for the future, and we are working to harness it to develop more efficient systems that meet the needs of our community and economy," H.H. Sheikh Saud said.

He added, "Our ambition is for new technologies to contribute to the growth of our economy, enhance Ras Al Khaimah's competitiveness, and improve quality of life, further consolidating its position as a preferred destination for living, working, investment and tourism."

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Saud was briefed on the company's key activities and expertise in smart electric vehicles, AI-powered mobility technologies and advanced transport solutions, as well as opportunities for cooperation and prospects for joint work in areas of mutual interest.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority and the RAK Department of Civil Aviation by Al Balushi, and on behalf of Aridge by Dr. Han Jweishian, Chief Representative for the Middle East at Aridge .

The agreement builds on previous cooperation with XPeng Aeroht, which saw the first test flight of a flying vehicle conducted in Ras Al Khaimah in 2025.

The new partnership expands the scope of cooperation towards developing a more integrated ecosystem and a measured transition from initial testing to more advanced validation and operational trials.

Under the agreement, Aridge will serve as the founding partner of the Ras Al Khaimah advanced air mobility test zone, becoming the first partner to establish an operational presence in the emirate by allocating aircraft and a specialised team to work there. This will support the development of technical and operational capabilities and enhance cooperation with aviation regulators and relevant authorities.

The test zone aims to provide a regulated environment for testing advanced air mobility technologies, assessing their readiness, and validating airspace requirements, operational procedures and safety standards through phased tests and demonstrations. This will facilitate a measured transition from validation and testing to operational trials, in cooperation and coordination with the RAK Department of Civil Aviation and relevant regulatory authorities.

The agreement also paves the way for exploring future applications of advanced air mobility technologies in transport, tourism, logistics and emergency response, subject to the applicable regulatory approvals in the UAE and the level of operational readiness.

The partnership forms part of Ras Al Khaimah's efforts to adopt future technologies, foster an environment for innovation and investment, and support international cooperation and knowledge transfer in advanced sectors, contributing to the emirate's position as a destination for developing and testing future mobility solutions.