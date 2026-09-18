ALC expands its ‘Digital Arabic Library’ initiative to offer more than 42,000 titles

ABU DHABI, 18th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) announced a major expansion of the global reach of its Digital Arabic Library initiative as part of the 35th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF 2026), bringing the total number of e-book and audiobook titles available up to over 42,000.

The expansion marks a significant step in the project’s evolution, where it shifts from digitising content to building an integrated digital publishing ecosystem with global reach.

The announcement was made as part of the ‘8:00 PM’ initiative, reflecting a broader drive to strengthen the presence of Arabic books in global digital markets and platforms. The Library initially offered around 38,000 e-book and audiobook titles to readers worldwide. Today, that figure has surpassed 42,000, and the ALC plans to add a further 20,000 new titles by the end of this year.

The total would then represent more than 50% increase in the available content compared to when the initiative was launched. Ultimately, the project aims to reach 100,000 digitised Arabic books over the next three years.

The initiative is not limited to increasing the number of books available. It also aims to improve the quality of digital publishing and boost Arab publishers’ preparedness to engage with global platforms.

To that end, the Centre is collaborating with publishers from across the Arab world to strengthen their digital publishing capabilities. This includes providing training in preparing book metadata, improving content classification, and refining title descriptions, making books easier to discover and helping them reach a wider readership.

The Digital Arabic Library is a significant development tin the digitisation and publication of Arabic content. It combines expanding available content, adhering to higher publishing standards, offering greater support for publishers, and creating new channels hat extend the reach of Arabic books beyond geographical borders.

Central to this endeavour is a partnership with Amazon and Arabookverse, a leading publisher and distributor of audiobooks and e-books. The partnership goes beyond providing technology and access to digital platforms; it helps build a sustainable ecosystem that maintains the presence of Arabic books in the digital landscape, makes them easier to discover, and expands their reach to readers around the world.

The initiative to expand the Digital Arabic Library reaffirms the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre’s commitment to strengthening the standing and use of Arabic in the digital landscape and developing new channels to bring Arabic literature and knowledge to audiences around the world. By doing so, it also supports the strategy and objectives of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair.