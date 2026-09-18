Zayed Authority for People of Determination, ALC sign MoU to promote knowledge, highlight creativity

ABU DHABI, 18th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed Authority for People of Determination signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre on the sidelines of its participation in the activities of the 35th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2026.

The MoU aims to strengthen cooperation in the fields of knowledge and culture, support specialised content related to People of Determination, and provide opportunities to showcase their creativity and publications and share them with the wider community.

The signing ceremony was attended by Shams Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi.

The MoU was signed on behalf of Zayed Authority for People of Determination by Abdullah Al Humaidan, Secretary General of the Authority, and on behalf of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre by Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the Centre, in the presence of a number of officials and leaders from both sides.

The MoU opens new avenues for cooperation between the two parties in developing specialised knowledge content, most notably through collaboration in developing and organising the UAE Psychology Dictionary. This will contribute to organising and standardising terminology and developing it according to scientific and linguistic methodologies, while enhancing its accuracy and ease of use in academic and research fields.

Abdullah Abdulali Al Humaidan affirmed that this partnership represents an important step towards strengthening the presence of People of Determination in the cultural and knowledge landscape. This stems from the Authority’s belief that culture and knowledge are rights accessible to all, and that empowering People of Determination goes beyond providing services to creating platforms that enable them to express their ideas and creativity and share their experiences with society.

He added that cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre brings together the Authority’s specialised expertise in the field of People of Determination and the Centre’s leading role in supporting the Arabic language, knowledge and publishing. This will contribute to producing high-quality knowledge content, highlighting the creativity of People of Determination and their parents, and strengthening their presence in cultural and intellectual fields.

He noted that signing the MoU on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair carries particular significance, given the fair’s role as a global platform for knowledge and cultural dialogue. It also underscores the importance of integrating efforts to open broader opportunities for People of Determination to participate and contribute to the creation of knowledge and culture.

Dr. Ali bin Tamim affirmed that the Memorandum of Understanding with Zayed Authority for People of Determination reflects the importance of integration between language, knowledge and society. It also opens opportunities to develop specialised Arabic content that responds to diverse knowledge needs and strengthens the presence of the Arabic language in the fields of science, culture and creativity.

He explained that cooperation in developing the UAE Psychology Dictionary represents an important step in advancing specialised Arabic terminology in terms of accuracy, consistency and accessibility. Meanwhile, cooperation in publishing and translation will provide greater opportunities to showcase the works and creativity of People of Determination and bring them to a wider audience, making the Arabic language a tool for knowledge, community service and contribution to the cultural landscape.

The Memorandum of Understanding includes cooperation in developing and organising the UAE Psychology Dictionary by arranging its entries according to the Arabic alphabetical order, developing an updatable electronic version, studying the issuance of an abridged printed edition, reviewing terms and definitions, standardising the methodology for presenting them, and improving the dictionary’s visual presentation.

The MoU also includes studying the addition of English and French equivalents for the terms, continuously developing the dictionary’s content, and participating in establishing a methodology for proofreading and documentation to ensure linguistic and scientific accuracy and the suitability of terminology for different contexts.

In the area of supporting creativity and publishing, the Authority and the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre will cooperate in supporting publications by People of Determination and their parents. The Authority will catalogue and organise submitted works and refer them to the Centre, which will study, evaluate and adjudicate them in accordance with its approved publishing standards and procedures. The Centre will also consider including works that successfully pass the evaluation and adjudication stages in its approved publishing plan, subject to priorities and available resources.

The areas of cooperation also include translation and promotion of outstanding publications by People of Determination and highlighting them, in addition to cooperation in cultural and knowledge-based events and initiatives and the exchange of expertise and knowledge in areas of mutual interest.

The Memorandum of Understanding reflects both parties’ commitment to leveraging knowledge and culture as tools for empowerment and community participation, and to creating broader spaces for People of Determination to become active partners in the cultural and knowledge landscape, strengthening their presence and contributions while highlighting their capabilities and creativity.