Hamdan Foundation continues evaluation process for 2026 medical awards

DUBAI, 18th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences is continuing the evaluation process and interviews with nominees for its 2026 Medical Awards, as part of the evaluation cycle that began on 5th July and will continue until 15th October 2026.

The current cycle received 345 submissions, compared with 260 in 2025, representing growth of nearly 33%. A total of 219 submissions advanced to the evaluation stage, compared with 160 in the previous cycle, an increase of approximately 37%.

The 2026 Medical Awards comprise five awards across two main categories. The Arab World Awards include the Arab Award for Research in Healthcare and the Arab Award in Genetics, while the Local Awards comprise Best Research in Healthcare, the Innovation in Healthcare Award, and the Hamdan Award for Distinguished Personalities.

The Arab Award for Research in Healthcare received the highest number of submissions at 90, followed by the Innovation in Healthcare Award with 89, and the Hamdan Award for Distinguished Personalities with 75 submissions.

The interviews represent an important stage in the evaluation process, enabling the committees to review nominations in greater depth and engage directly with nominees on their work and achievements. This supports a comprehensive assessment against the criteria established for each award and provides further insight into the scientific and professional value and impact of the submissions.

Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, said, “The level of participation in the 2026 cycle reflects growing interest in the Foundation’s Medical Awards and their role in recognising distinguished achievements in scientific research, innovation and excellence across the healthcare sector. The interviews form an important part of the evaluation process, allowing for a more detailed review of submissions and direct engagement with nominees, contributing to a thorough and well-informed assessment.”

He added, “The Foundation is committed to an evaluation process based on clear criteria and rigorous methodologies that uphold objectivity and equal opportunity for all nominees. The assessment takes into account the quality of each achievement, its scientific and professional value, and its contribution to the development of the healthcare sector. We also continue to develop the awards framework to enhance the participant experience and strengthen its contribution to research, innovation and excellence.”

Participant satisfaction also remained high, with overall satisfaction reaching 98% for the Arab World Awards and 96% for the Local Awards. Satisfaction with the award criteria for the Arab World Awards reached 99%, while satisfaction with communication for the Local Awards stood at 97%.

The evaluation process will continue until 15th October 2026, as the Foundation advances its efforts to recognise distinguished contributions to healthcare, scientific research and innovation, and support practices that contribute to the continued development of the sector.