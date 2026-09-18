flydubai partners with Egnatia Aviation, Skyborne to advance pilot training capabilities

DUBAI, 18th September, 2026 (WAM) -- flydubai has announced a strategic partnership with Egnatia Aviation (Egnatia) and Skyborne Airline Academy (Skyborne) to strengthen its pilot training capabilities and enhance its Ab Initio Pilot Training Programme.

Under the partnership, both training providers will deliver flight instruction for the programme’s inaugural batches, offering candidates a structured pathway to qualify for an MPL and seamlessly integrate into flydubai’s operations as first officers.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer of flydubai, said, “This partnership reflects our commitment to investing in the next generation of aviation talent and building the capabilities needed to support flydubai’s long-term growth and operational expansion. Working with training providers of the calibre of Egnatia and Skyborne allows us to strengthen our Ab Initio Pilot Training Programme and ensures our cadets are equipped with the skills to progress confidently into our flight operations.”

The latest collaboration marks a significant step in flydubai’s long-term strategy to build a sustainable pipeline of skilled pilots to support its fleet and network expansion over the next decade. By combining flydubai’s advanced training facilities with the expertise of two of the industry’s leading training providers, this strategic partnership not only equips the airline to meet future operational demands but also reinforces Dubai's position as a global hub for aviation training and talent development.

Captain Ahmad Bin Huzaim, Senior Vice President of Flight Operations & Crew Training at flydubai, added: “Our Ab Initio Pilot Training Programme is designed to attract the best talent to flydubai while strengthening Dubai’s position as a global aviation training hub. The strong interest we have seen from around the world shows just how far that ambition resonates. Our partnership with Egnatia and Skyborne offers our trainees access to some of the most experienced flight instructors and training infrastructure in Europe and the US, enabling us to deliver a training experience that meets and exceeds the industry-leading benchmarks we follow in our flight operations.”

George Zografakis, Chief Executive Officer of Egnatia Aviation, stated, “Partnering with flydubai marks a defining moment for Egnatia. Together, we are investing in the next generation of pilots who will uphold the highest standards of safety, skill and performance that modern aviation demands. Being selected by flydubai is a reflection of the quality of training we deliver, and we are honoured to support the airline's growth by preparing pilots who embody professionalism and excellence.”

Egnatia delivers a comprehensive range of pilot training programmes, from Private Pilot Licences to advanced professional qualifications, all approved by the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), and designed to meet the latest international aviation standards, ensuring graduates are prepared to operate at the highest levels of safety and competence.

Lee Woodward, Chief Executive Officer of Skyborne, commented, “Being selected by flydubai is testament to our aviation standards, and we are ready to bring our industry-leading approach to a fresh, diverse audience, reaching cadets from Australia, North America, New Zealand and South Africa under this truly global programme. Safety and quality are core values we embody at Skyborne, both in our leadership and in our training delivery. The next generation of flydubai pilots can expect to train at modern facilities with experts in their field, preparing them from Day One for the flight deck.”

As one of the premier flight training providers certified by the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Skyborne’s mission is to elevate commercial pilot training worldwide. The academy’s programmes focus on the technical expertise, discipline and the skills needed to succeed in an international airline environment.

flydubai’s 38,000-square-foot Flight Training centre serves as the cornerstone of the airline’s strategy to scale its in-house pilot development capabilities and sustain its growth. Equipped with four Boeing 737 Full-Flight Simulators, the facility gives cadets access to industry-leading simulation technology from the earliest stages of training, enabling them to transition seamlessly from foundational instruction to line training on flydubai’s operational fleet.