UAE strongly condemns school shooting in Philippines

ABU DHABI, 18th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the shooting at a school in South Cotabato province in the Republic of the Philippines, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reiterated the UAE’s strong condemnation of such criminal acts and its firm rejection of all forms of violence and extremism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the Republic of the Philippines and its people, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.