Sharjah Ladies Chess launches 7th edition of 'Chess & Coffee'

SHARJAH, 18th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The seventh edition of the "Chess & Coffee" event was organised by the Sharjah Ladies Chess & Culture Club at "The Roots" café in Kshishah Park, Sharjah, and attracted about 60 female players as well as families and community members, thus producing an interactive atmosphere in which sport and leisure were combined.

The event was intended not only to introduce people to chess and promote its popularity across different sections of society, but also to highlight the club's services and programmes and its contribution to developing players' skills.

Najla Al Shamsi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Ladies Chess & Culture Club, stressed that the aim of the initiative is to showcase the game in a setting different from that of a usual tournament and to appeal to new sections of the community. She also pointed out the club's dedication to arranging events which help promote a chess culture and draw in more players and enthusiasts.

At the end of the event, Amna Al Mulla, the Club's Executive Director, recognised Laith Mahmoud, who owns 'The Roots' café, for his hosting and support and in order to reinforce the community partnerships between the club and the private sector.