35th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair highlights shared values between UAE and China

ABU DHABI, 18th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) under the theme ‘Turn the Page, Read the World’, the 35th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF 2026) hosted a session titled ‘Civilisation and Society: The Family as a Bridge Between Civilisations’, which explored the shared family-centred values of the UAE and China.

The discussion also examined the book ‘Hello, China’, which introduces Arab readers to Chinese culture and its unique characteristics.

The session was held as the UAE celebrated the ‘Year of Family’ this year, while China marked the Mid-Autumn Festival, which places a strong emphasis on family values and strengthening bonds among family members.

Moderated by Ye Bo, Vice President of China’s Higher Education Press Limited Company, the session brought together Dr Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC; Liang Zhao, Deputy Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the UAE; Dr Ahmed Elsaid, Chief Executive Officer at Bayt Al-Hikma Cultural Industries Group; and Li Fanglin, Rights Manager at Higher Education Press Limited Company.

Dr Ali bin Tamim expressed his pride in China’s participation in the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair and its efforts to introduce its culture, writers, thinkers, and researchers to audiences in the UAE and beyond.

He described China’s participation as the largest of its kind among book fairs held in the region, noting that the UAE’s designation as Guest of Honour at the most recent edition of the Beijing International Book Fair reflects the depth of the ties between the two friendly countries.

“The UAE and the People’s Republic of China share a commitment to strengthening family values that foster happiness and warmth within the home and help build strong nations,” he said. “When we reflect on this book, we see that family values and principles are a common thread not only between China, the Arab world, and the UAE, but also across various cultures. It is important to celebrate this book, particularly as it aligns with the UAE’s declaration of 2026 as the ‘Year of Family’.”

“Every year, the UAE celebrates one of its social values, giving us an opportunity to highlight the values we all share, particularly those centred on the family,” bin Tamim explained.