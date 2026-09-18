Dubai Electronic Security Centre concludes GISEC Global 2026 participation

DUBAI, 18th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC) concluded its participation at GISEC Global 2026, held from 16th to 18th September at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai, following three days of new initiative launches, international collaboration, specialised discussions and cybersecurity competitions.

Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, Chief Executive of the Dubai Electronic Security Centre, said, “Our participation at GISEC Global 2026 reflects Dubai’s continued commitment to advancing cybersecurity through innovation, international collaboration and investment in specialised capabilities. The initiatives introduced and partnerships strengthened over the past three days demonstrate our focus on anticipating future requirements and developing solutions and expertise that contribute to a more secure digital ecosystem.”

He added, “Investing in talent remains central to this approach. Through the Dubai Cyber Challenge and the School of Cyber Defense, we are creating practical opportunities for government professionals and university students to apply their knowledge, test their capabilities and gain experience that keeps pace with the evolving demands of the cybersecurity sector.”

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, the second edition of the Dubai Cyber Challenge – Government Edition brought together 30 teams from Dubai Government entities in a practical competition designed to test specialised cybersecurity capabilities.

Participants competed over 10 hours across more than 30 challenges based on real-world scenarios spanning web security, digital forensics, reverse engineering, cryptography and artificial intelligence.

The winning teams were recognised by Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, with a total prize pool of AED 100,000 awarded across the top three positions:

• First Place: Digital Dubai

• Second Place: Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security – General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs, Dubai

• Third Place: Roads and Transport Authority

The final day of GISEC Global 2026 hosted the final round of the second edition of the School of Cyber Defense, organised by the Dubai Electronic Security Center in collaboration with TechFirm. The competition attracted more than 400 registrations from university students across the UAE, with five teams advancing to the final to compete for a total prize pool of AED55,000.

The finalist teams presented their solutions before a panel of experts, demonstrating their skills in addressing challenges related to artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and emerging technologies.

The top three teams were:

• First Place: Middlesex University Dubai

• Second Place: American University of Sharjah

• Third Place: Abu Dhabi Polytechnic

DESC concluded its three-day participation at GISEC Global 2026 after showcasing its latest initiatives, bringing together local and international cybersecurity expertise, expanding areas of collaboration, and highlighting emerging talent across government entities and academic institutions.