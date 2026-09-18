'Hel wa Tarhal' takes 2,000 members on virtual cultural journey

SHARJAH, 18th September, 2026 (WAM) -- When reading becomes a journey, books become windows through which children and young people can discover the cultures of the world. Inspired by this vision, the Rubu’ Qarn for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators has launched the 2026 edition of its “Hel wa Tarhal” programme, bringing together around 2,000 members from Sharjah Children, Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah and Sharjah Youth.

The virtual cultural, tourism and entertainment journey began in the UAE on 12th September and will continue until the end of the month, travelling onwards to the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Poland.

The programme aims to foster a love of reading and learning, and connect knowledge with discovering different cultures through stories, reading sessions, practical workshops, discussion sessions, visual presentations and interactive activities. These activities contribute to developing communication, participation and knowledge-sharing skills, while promoting appreciation of cultural diversity and pride in national identity. The programme features content and activities inspired by the culture of each country represented, tailored to different age groups.

“Hel wa Tarhal” began its journey in the UAE, where members took part in a range of activities introducing them to Emirati identity, popular heritage, sana’a traditions, hospitality, traditional crafts and authentic values. The activities combined reading, storytelling and hands-on learning, using local heritage as a gateway to discovering cultural diversity.

At Sharjah Children, activities combined reading, experiential learning and heritage experiences. The “From Generation to Generation: Roots and Values” workshop took children on a journey to discover sana’a traditions, heritage and Emirati customs, with older people sharing some of their experiences, values and traditions with the children, strengthening intergenerational connections.

In the “Roots and Values” workshop, children also learned about the significance of a number of cultural and national symbols, as well as the importance of the Emirati majlis and the values and customs associated with it. Meanwhile, the “Al Tabbah Game” workshop introduced them to one of the UAE’s traditional sports and the cooperation, speed, planning and physical coordination it requires.

A range of interactive workshops also combined reading and the arts, exploring palm-leaf weaving, pottery and traditional decorative motifs.

The activities were held in cooperation with a number of entities, including the Sharjah Social Services Department, the Arab Parliament for the Child, the UAE Sports for All Federation and the Sharjah Institute for Heritage. This provided an opportunity to showcase various aspects of Emirati heritage, including its cultural, social, sporting and traditional dimensions.

At Sharjah Youth, the programme featured a range of cultural and skills-based workshops, discussion sessions, visual presentations and interactive activities, including the “Discover the Culture” workshop, which explored Emirati customs and traditions, sana’a, hospitality and traditional crafts.

The “From Sharjah to the World” experience introduced young participants to some of the emirate’s most prominent cultural, historical and architectural landmarks through the design of three-dimensional models. It also featured reading corners and discussions with writers on the role of writing in documenting history and heritage and preserving national memory, as part of the “A Nation’s Story” workshop. The “By the Efforts of Youth” corner also showcased creative works inspired by the Emirati environment.

At Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah, participants explored aspects of Emirati heritage and the UAE’s prominent landmarks and tourist destinations. They then applied what they had learned by designing innovative travel itineraries and tourist maps using Canva, a content design platform. This enhanced their research, planning and design skills, transforming cultural knowledge into creative concepts that reflected their own perspectives.

Over the coming weeks, the “Hel wa Tarhal” programme will continue its virtual journey to the People’s Republic of China, followed by the Republic of Poland. Participants will explore the cultures of both countries through stories, reading sessions, arts, symbols and interactive activities, building on the UAE leg of the journey, which used local identity and heritage as a starting point for discovering the cultures of the world.