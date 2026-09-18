UAE participates in 4th China Air Transport Association Conference in Beijing

BEIJING, 18th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the General Civil Aviation Authority, affirmed that artificial intelligence holds significant potential to drive comprehensive transformation across the civil aviation ecosystem, noting that harnessing these technologies requires clear governance and regulatory frameworks to ensure their safe, responsible and transparent use.

The remarks were made during the UAE’s participation in the 4th China Air Transport Association Conference, held in Beijing from 17th to 19th September 2026 under the theme “Integration and Development of Artificial Intelligence and Civil Aviation", where Saif Al Suwaidi delivered an address as part of the conference’s main agenda.

Saif Al Suwaidi noted that the UAE and China share a strong and long-standing partnership founded on mutual respect, trust and a shared ambition to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

He highlighted civil aviation as one of the key sectors reflecting the depth of this partnership, supported by air services agreements and cooperation that provide a strong foundation for more than 90 weekly flights connecting cities across the two countries.

During his address, Saif Al Suwaidi explained that artificial intelligence is not simply a new technology being introduced into aviation, but has the potential to transform the way the entire aviation ecosystem operates, including regulation, airspace management, aircraft maintenance, passenger services and decision-making support.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi said that the use of artificial intelligence in aviation requires clear governance and regulation that safeguard the sector’s safety and security, stressing the importance of strengthening international cooperation to achieve greater alignment on the governance of artificial intelligence technologies and their application in this vital sector.

He noted that the UAE and China are investing in the future of aviation, digital transformation, advanced air mobility and smart infrastructure, creating greater opportunities to enhance cooperation among institutions and regulatory authorities, airlines, airports, technology companies, research institutions and innovators through joint research, regulatory experimentation, testing environments, talent development and knowledge exchange.

He further affirmed that the success of artificial intelligence adoption in aviation should be measured by its ability to make the sector safer, more efficient and more sustainable, while helping simplify complexities, identify risks at an early stage, enhance operational efficiency and provide passengers with a safer and higher-quality travel experience.

On the sidelines of the conference, Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi held a bilateral meeting with Pan Yixin, Secretary-General of the China Air Transport Association.

The meeting discussed ways to strengthen existing bilateral cooperation between the UAE and China in civil aviation and explore future opportunities for collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

The 4th China Air Transport Association Conference, held in Beijing from 17th to 19th September 2026, features a range of activities, including dialogue sessions, specialised forums and a professional exhibition.

The conference addresses topics including digital and smart civil aviation, aviation services, air logistics and professional aviation education.

The exhibition brings together more than 100 exhibitors showcasing technologies and solutions covering various segments of the civil aviation industry value chain.