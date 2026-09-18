UAE President and Indian Prime Minister discuss bilateral ties and regional developments

ABU DHABI, 18th September, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call today with His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India, to discuss opportunities to further strengthen bilateral ties under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and India.

His Highness also congratulated Prime Minister Modi on his birthday, wishing him continued good health and further success in advancing India’s progress and fulfilling the aspirations of its people.

Prime Minister Modi thanked His Highness for his kind sentiments and reaffirmed his commitment to continuing to work together to further strengthen bilateral relations for the benefit of both countries and their peoples.

The two leaders also discussed a number of issues of mutual interest, particularly efforts to strengthen regional security and stability.