Sheikh Zayed Book Award winners: The Award reflects UAE’s globally oriented outlook

ABU DHABI, 18th September, 2026 (WAM) -- A panel discussion at the 35th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF 2026), organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), highlighted the Sheikh Zayed Book Award (SZBA) as a reflection of the UAE’s globally oriented outlook.

Titled ‘Sheikh Zayed Book Award.. Celebrating 20 Years of Culture and Creativity’, the session brought together Dr Ali bin Tamim, the Award’s Secretary-General and Chairman of the ALC, along with this year’s award winners: Ashraf Elashmawy, winner of the Literature category; Mustapha Rajouane in the Young Author category; Prof. Dr Mohamed Elkhosht in Manuscripts, Encyclopaedias, and Lexicons; and Zuhair Tawfiq, in Literary and Art Criticism.

The list continues with Nawal Nasrallah, winner of the Translation category; Stefan Weidner, in the Arab Culture in Other Languages category; and Emirates Literature Foundation, winner of the Publishing and Technology category, represented by its Founder, Advisor, and Trustee Isobel Abulhoul. The discussion was moderated by Dr Bilal Orfali, Professor of Arabic and Islamic Studies at the American University of Beirut.

In his opening remarks, Dr Ali bin Tamim stressed that having the award named after the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding Father of the UAE, goes far beyond simply bearing his name; it represents a deeply rooted cultural legacy and a human-centred vision inspired by his commitment to valuing knowledge, celebrating books, and embracing different cultures and civilisations.

He noted that the Sheikh Zayed Book Award is a vital part of the cultural landscape in the UAE and the Arab world, reflecting the importance of books and knowledge throughout Abu Dhabi’s cultural history and development. Celebrating the diversity championed and valued by the Award reflects its role in supporting, nurturing, and promoting human creativity, he added, stressing that it must continue to live up to its name as a platform for creativity, leadership, and culture.

For her part, Isobel Abulhoul spoke about the Sheikh Zayed Book Award’s deep connection to the UAE’s rich cultural and intellectual heritage, as well as the great importance that the country places on books and creativity.

Nawal Nasrallah, meanwhile, highlighted the Award’s role in bridging cultural divides between civilisations and facilitating the exchange of knowledge. She reflected on her own experience translating works from earlier periods of Arab culture, noting that translation opens doors to knowledge, the details of which can be difficult to access through the original texts alone.

On a similar note, Zuhair Tawfiq described the Award as an important and defining milestone in his career as a writer. He noted that his work explores an issue related to Arab thought and its relationship with the West and with itself, adding that the recognition has encouraged him to continue his work and produce new material.

Similarly, Prof. Dr Mohamed Elkhosht said the Sheikh Zayed Book Award means a great deal to him, explaining that his quest for answers about the nature of the world and the roots of human suffering in religion and philosophy led him to create his encyclopaedia, which explores plurality and diversity as defining features of the human experience. He noted that this idea resonates with the essence of the Award, and reflects the UAE’s globally oriented outlook.

For his part, Mustapha Rajouane described winning the Award as one of the most significant milestones in his career, noting that his thesis explored rhetoric in narrative, as part of a research journey that dived into the Arabic novel and its narrative tradition.

Meanwhile, Stefan Weidner said the SZBA offered him a great deal of encouragement to continue his efforts to promote Arabic literature and poetry. He explained that he selected a collection of classical Arabic poems, including well-known works as well as poems more accessible to general readers, and strived to present them in a contemporary format, thus connecting past and present.

Ashraf Elashmawy described winning the Award as a “great responsibility”, saying that his writing had brought him to this moment and that such a prestigious award inspires a sense of responsibility to keep working and strive to deliver his best. He noted that, throughout his experience as a novelist, he consistently sought to explore a range of human and social issues.

As part of an annual tradition, the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair hosts a ceremony honouring the winners of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award, along with a series of panel discussions with the laureates that add further depth to the Fair’s programme and give the winners opportunities to connect and share their experiences.