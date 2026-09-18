President of Republic of Korea receives Khaldoon Al Mubarak, discusses strengthening Special Strategic Partnership

SEOUL, 18th September, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of an official visit to the sisterly Republic of Korea, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, and Special Envoy to the sisterly Republic of Korea, met today with Lee Jae-myung, President of the Republic of Korea, during which he conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with His Highness’ wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the sisterly Republic of Korea and its people.

During the visit, Al Mubarak also met with Kang Hoon-sik, Presidential Chief of Staff and Special Envoy to the UAE.

During the meetings, both parties reviewed progress made within the Special Strategic Partnership between the UAE and the Republic of Korea, and discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across priority areas of mutual interest including artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, peaceful nuclear energy, defence industry, culture, and people-to-people exchanges.

The meeting also covered upcoming milestones in the bilateral relationship and opportunities to further advance cooperation and bilateral engagement.

The meetings were attended by senior officials from the United Arab Emirates and the sisterly Republic of Korea, including Jamal Abdulla Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Korea.