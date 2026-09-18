MoHAP organises 9th UAE International Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance

DUBAI, 18th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The 9th UAE International Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance opened today in Dubai, organised by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) in cooperation with Emirates Health Services (EHS), bringing together leading experts to discuss the latest scientific and therapeutic developments and advance sustainable solutions to antimicrobial resistance.

The conference was attended by Hussain Alrand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector at MoHAP; Najiba Abdulrazzaq, Consultant in Internal Medicine, Head of the Internal Medicine Department at Kuwait Hospital in Dubai and Chair of the National Committee for Antimicrobial Resistance; and leading specialists from the UAE and abroad, including representatives from the World Health Organization and health, academic and scientific institutions.

The conference focused on the latest research and strategies in antimicrobial resistance, including innovation in antibiotics, treatments and diagnostics, antimicrobial stewardship, infection prevention and control, and stronger surveillance in microbiology and infectious diseases. Strengthening health system capabilities Hussain Alrand said the conference supports efforts to develop sustainable solutions to antimicrobial resistance by bringing together healthcare leaders and experts to exchange knowledge and discuss practical approaches.

He noted that the UAE is moving from policy development towards implementation and impact measurement through the UAE National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance 2025–2031, which adopts the One Health approach and strengthens cooperation across the health, veterinary, agricultural, environmental and academic sectors.

Alrand added that the UAE has made significant progress in building an integrated infection prevention and control system through national governance, standardisation, and stronger monitoring and surveillance. These efforts have included the launch of national infection prevention and control guidelines and a programme to standardise practices across government and private healthcare facilities.

Advancing surveillance Najiba Abdulrazzaq said the conference aims to strengthen surveillance, antimicrobial stewardship, infection prevention and control, and cross-sector collaboration under the One Health approach, while also showcasing innovations in diagnosis and treatment.

She said national surveillance efforts, launched in 2021, have expanded to cover healthcare-associated infections across multiple areas, with 272 healthcare facilities participating in national surveys, alongside continued training and research support. Innovation and prevention Essam Alzarooni, Executive Director of the Medical Services Sector at Emirates Health Services, said EHS is supporting national efforts to reduce antimicrobial resistance through collaboration, data-driven practices and digital innovation.

He noted that EHS has introduced automated surveillance systems for healthcare-associated infections within electronic medical records, as well as tools to identify patients at higher risk of sepsis, providing a foundation for wider use of artificial intelligence and predictive analytics.

Scientific programme and exhibition The conference featured around 35 lectures by 29 speakers and experts, alongside scientific and industry workshops and specialised sessions, including WHONET and WICRA workshops. It also showcased 30 research papers selected from 77 submitted abstracts, while a specialised exhibition brought together around 14 healthcare and medical companies and organisations to present the latest products, technologies and solutions in antimicrobial resistance and healthcare.

The conference comes as global efforts on antimicrobial resistance increasingly focus on implementation, impact and accountability, building on international commitments to strengthen prevention, surveillance, research, innovation and access to effective treatments.