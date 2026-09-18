Dubai Press Club completes recording of 25 podcast episodes marking Arab Media Award’s silver jubilee

DUBAI, 18th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Press Club (DPC) has announced the completion of 25 podcast episodes documenting key moments in the 25-year journey of the Arab Media Award.

The special series, launched to mark the Award’s silver jubilee, was recorded over the three days of the Arab Media Summit 2026, which concluded in Dubai on Thursday.

The episodes feature current and former members of the Arab Media Award’s Board, past winners across various categories, as well as prominent writers, thinkers and media figures. Through their conversations, guests reflect on defining moments, experiences and perspectives from the Award’s journey, while also offering insights into some of the major transformations that have shaped the Arab media landscape over the past quarter of a century.

Maryam Al Mulla, Director of the Dubai Press Club, said, “We wanted the silver jubilee of the Arab Media Award to provide an opportunity to document its journey through the experiences and perspectives of Board members and past winners who have been part of its story over the last 25 years, alongside prominent media and intellectual figures who have witnessed the evolution of the Arab media landscape.

She added, “The episodes bring together diverse perspectives and experiences that capture an important part of the region’s media history and revisit key moments in the development of both the Award and Arab media. They also give younger generations an opportunity to learn from figures who have contributed to the development of the profession and its content.”

The episodes explore different stages in the Award’s journey and the professional and personal experiences associated with them, while tracing key changes in the media industry over the past 25 years. Together, they offer first-hand perspectives from figures who witnessed different phases in the evolution of both the Award and the wider Arab media landscape.

The podcast series forms part of this year’s celebrations marking the Arab Media Award’s silver jubilee, reflecting on a journey that began 25 years ago with the aim of supporting excellence and creativity in Arab media. Over the years, the Award has continued to evolve in step with the changes reshaping the sector.

The Award was established in November 1999 as the Arab Journalism Award, an initiative of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of contributing to the development of Arab journalism and encouraging creativity and excellence among Arab journalists.

In 2021, it entered a new phase with its transformation into the Arab Media Award and an expanded scope reflecting the evolution of the region’s media landscape.

Over its 25-year journey, the Award has attracted more than 82,460 entries from across the Arab world and honoured 359 media professionals. Eight Boards have overseen the Award during this period, bringing together 116 prominent media and intellectual figures, academics and editors-in-chief from across the Arab world.