Al Muntada Al Islami organises workshop on Hadith Authentication

SHARJAH, 18th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Muntada Al Islami , affiliated with the Sharjah Department of Islamic Affairs, concluded on Thursday morning, a three-day educational workshop entitled “Authentication of Prophetic Hadith Using Traditional Methods and Modern Technologies”, held at the its headquarters in Sharjah.

The workshop was attended by a number of students from the College of Sharia and Islamic Studies in the emirate, alongside scholars, students and researchers interested in the Prophetic Sunnah and Hadith sciences.

During the programme, The workshop's participants discussed the importance of Hadith authentication and its role in verifying the sources of Hadiths, tracing their narrations and chains of transmission, and identifying their original sources. This contributes to strengthening scientific research methodologies in Islamic studies and developing researchers’ skills in studying the Prophetic Sunnah according to rigorous academic principles.

The workshop was also followed online through live broadcasts on YouTube throughout its three days.

The programme explored the linguistic and technical definitions of Hadith authentication, its types and its importance in serving the Prophetic Hadith. It also introduced participants to Hadith sources and methods of using them, while examining the differences between traditional approaches and modern tools in authentication and documentation.

Practical topics included exploring a number of original sources, including Hadith collections, Musnad works, biographical dictionaries of the Prophet’s Companions and books of Quranic interpretation, as well as the tools and methodologies these sources provide for researchers to trace Hadiths and verify their chains of transmission and texts.

The workshop also compared traditional Hadith authentication, which relies on direct reference to primary Hadith sources and works, with digital technologies, databases and modern electronic programmes. The approach aims to enhance researchers’ efficiency and accelerate access to information while maintaining accuracy in documentation and preserving the authenticity of scientific research methodology.

Participants undertook a number of practical exercises and applications in Hadith authentication, enabling them to apply the concepts covered during the workshop and train in research, verification and documentation methods, leading to the formulation of academically sound authentication findings.

The workshop concluded with several academic outcomes that contributed to developing integrated practical frameworks combining traditional and contemporary approaches to Hadith authentication. This enables researchers to benefit from modern technologies without overlooking the value of original sources and the established principles of Hadith research.

The workshop was organised as part of the Sharjah Department of Islamic Affairs’ commitment to providing specialised academic programmes that serve students and researchers, develop Islamic research tools, enhance knowledge of the Prophetic Sunnah and its sciences, and connect established scholarly methodologies with modern technological developments.