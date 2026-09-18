Mansoor bin Mohammed highlights UAE’s Asian Games record ahead of Aichi-Nagoya 2026

DUBAI, 18th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee, highlighted the UAE’s growing record of achievement at the Asian Games as the country prepares for its 13th appearance at the continental sporting event.

The 20th Asian Games, which open tomorrow in Japan’s Aichi Prefecture and Nagoya, run until 4 October. More than 11,000 athletes and 6,000 coaches and officials from 45 countries will take part in 16 days of competition.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor said the achievements of Emirati athletes over the years have become part of the UAE’s sporting history and continue to inspire new generations.

“Our sporting achievements are a source of pride and reflect the dedication of our athletes and the support they receive from a leadership that has provided every opportunity for them to succeed and excel,” he said.

The UAE made its Asian Games debut in Bangkok in 1978 and has since built a medal tally of 60 across 11 sports, comprising 12 gold, 21 silver and 27 bronze medals.

The country won its first Asian Games medal at Hiroshima 1994, when Mohammed Al Qubaisi took silver in the individual bowling competition. At Doha 2006, H.H. Sheikha Maitha bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum became the first Emirati woman to win an Asian Games medal, securing silver in karate.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor said these milestones helped establish the UAE as a consistent presence on Asian Games podiums and encouraged subsequent generations of athletes. More than half of the UAE’s 60 medals have been won at the last two editions of the Games, reflecting the improvement in the country’s competitive performance.

He also highlighted the growth in women’s participation, with 48 female athletes competing at Aichi-Nagoya 2026, compared with 38 at Hangzhou 2022.

The UAE delegation comprises 165 athletes – 117 men and 48 women – competing in athletics, swimming, taekwondo, padel, football, esports, equestrian, cycling, archery, rowing, sailing, fencing, golf, shooting, judo, modern pentathlon, triathlon, jiu-jitsu, rugby and weightlifting. The equestrian team will compete in show jumping and dressage.

The UAE will make its Asian Games debut in modern pentathlon and padel. The rugby sevens team has been drawn alongside Sri Lanka, Singapore and the Philippines.

The UAE football team has already begun its campaign, losing 3-1 to Iran in Group B, which also includes China and North Korea.

Aichi-Nagoya 2026 features 43 sports and 71 disciplines, with 1,407 medals to be awarded across 469 events. It is the world’s second-largest multi-sport event after the Summer Olympic Games.

The opening ceremony will be held at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletics Stadium under the slogan ‘Imagine One Asia’. This is the third time Japan has hosted the Asian Games, following Tokyo in 1958 and Hiroshima in 1994.