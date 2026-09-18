Abu Dhabi International Book Fair launches Arabic edition of ‘Reconciliation’ by former King of Spain Juan Carlos I

ABU DHABI, 18th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF 2026), organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), launched the Arabic edition of the book ‘Reconciliation’, a memoir by former King of Spain Juan Carlos I published by the Kalima Project for Translation, as part of the activities of the Fair’s 35th edition.

‘Reconciliation’ was translated to Arabic by Moroccan writer Mubarak Hasni. The book is an important historical document that recounts the King’s biography and highlights the most prominent experiences and major events that marked his reign.

Author Nasser Al Dhaheri presented the book at the Fair, discussing the key stages in the life of the King and in the history of Spain that feature in the memoir, which was written in collaboration with French author and historian Laurence Debray.

Notable milestones featured in the book include Juan Carlos I’s birth in exile in Italy in 1938, his marriage to Queen Sofía in 1962, and his accession to the Spanish throne in 1975. It highlights his success in leading Spain out of isolation and towards broader horizons, ultimately resulting in the country becoming an active member of the European Union. In 2014, he abdicated the throne in favour of his son, having achieved many significant milestones in Spain’s history.

Al Dhaheri noted that the book guides readers through several significant moments and stages that represented turning points in the King’s life, including memorable experiences in the cities he visited, and many other defining moments.

‘Reconciliation’ is an autobiography in which human experience intersects with the evolution of power and the complexities of history, revealing to readers aspects of a decisive period marked by contradictions and pivotal choices that contributed to shaping modern Spain.

The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair is committed to launching high-quality books every year that enrich the Arabic library and support the publishing industry. Foremost among these are the publications by the Kalima Project for Translation, launched in 2007 with the aim of reviving the translation movement in the Arab world, supporting cultural activity in Abu Dhabi, and advancing the UAE capital’s presence in regional and international cultural circles.

The event was attended by Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi); along with former King of Spain Juan Carlos I.