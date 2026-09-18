ICBA marks UN South-South Cooperation Day with farmers’ and Agro-Entrepreneurs Accelerator graduation

NUKUS, Uzbekistan, 18th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The International Center for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA) marked the United Nations Day for South-South Cooperation with the graduation of 207 participants from its Farmers’ and Agro-Entrepreneurs Accelerator in Nukus, highlighting how climate-resilient agricultural solutions into products, enterprises and livelihood opportunities.

Supported by Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), the accelerator was implemented by ICBA in partnership with Uzbekistan’s Agency for Innovative Development (AID) under the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovation. Women represented nearly 59% of the graduates, with 122 participants.

Over four weeks, participants undertook 16 training modules covering agricultural processing, product quality, packaging, business planning and market access. Building on this intensive programme, participants showcased 25 innovative concepts at the graduation exhibition at Nukus Youth Technopark, using climate-resilient crops introduced by ICBA.

These included food and feed products and soil amendments, demonstrating how agricultural research can be translated into value-added products and opportunities for local enterprise opportunities. Ten outstanding concepts were recognized during the ceremony.

Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, said: “At ADFD, we see development finance as a means of creating the conditions for communities to build sustainable livelihoods and stronger local economies.

Our support for agriculture in Karakalpakstan combines investment in sustainable production with the knowledge and skills needed to turn agricultural potential into practical economic opportunities. Through this accelerator, farmers and entrepreneurs are building on climate-resilient practices to develop products, strengthen their businesses and access new markets. Our partnership with ICBA and Uzbekistan reflects the value of South-South cooperation in connecting knowledge, finance and local enterprise, while creating opportunities for women and young people to contribute to the growth of their communities.”

Dr. Tarifa Alzaabi, Director General of ICBA, said: “This graduation demonstrates how agricultural research can translate into products, enterprises and new opportunities for communities. The concepts presented by the participants show what is possible when climate-resilient crops are connected with entrepreneurship and markets. With ADFD’s support and our strong partnership with Uzbekistan, we are helping move science from research and demonstration towards adoption, value creation and sustainable livelihoods.

Dr. Asror Norov, Acting Director of the Agency for Innovative Development, said: “Karakalpakstan’s farmers and entrepreneurs understand the challenges facing their communities. This program gives them practical support to develop their ideas into businesses, from calculating production costs to meeting quality standards and understanding customers. Our collaboration with ICBA, supported by ADFD, brings this expertise closer to local communities and encourages women and young people to take a greater role in agricultural enterprise.”

The accelerator builds on the ADFD-funded project, “Development of Sustainable Agricultural Production Systems in Degraded Areas of Karakalpakstan”.

The project has introduced a diverse range of food and fodder crops at demonstration sites in Nukus, Chimbay and Muynak, while strengthening the capacity of scientists, extension workers and farmers in soil, water and crop management. The accelerator represents a further step in this work, helping translate the knowledge and agricultural solutions developed through the project into value-added products, enterprise opportunities and potential income-generating activities for local communities.