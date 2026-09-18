ADEK expands Al Ghad Nurseries capacity across emirate

ABU DHABI, 18th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) is expanding Al Ghad Nurseries across the emirate, increasing capacity to 12,000 seats by 2029 and giving thousands more Emirati children access to high-quality, subsidised early childhood education.

The expansion will welcome new children, aged 2-4, offering them an early learning environment rooted in Arabic language, Emirati culture, values and national identity, while supporting children’s cognitive, social and emotional development. The expansion will bring this offering to more families across Abu Dhabi, helping more children benefit from quality early education during some of the most important years of their development.

The expansion will be delivered in three phases, increasing Al Ghad Nurseries’ overall capacity to 12,000 seats by 2029. Priority will be given to establishing new nurseries in areas with a high concentration of Emirati children across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, expanding access to early childhood education across the emirate.

The early years are among the most important in a child’s development. Al Ghad Nurseries are designed to make the most of this stage by helping children develop their language, communication, social and learning skills, while identifying potential developmental or learning needs early so that tailored support can be provided when it can make the greatest difference.

Early outcomes demonstrate the impact of this approach. To date, 94 per cent of participating children have achieved targeted Arabic-language readiness levels. Developmental screenings have also helped identify children requiring additional support, with 76 per cent demonstrating measurable progress following intervention.

Al Ghad Nurseries currently operate across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain and are open to UAE Nationals and children of Emirati mothers living within the designated areas served by each nursery, with priority given to children of working mothers. As part of the expansion, eligible families will be able to enroll their children for a nominal fee of AED800 per month, with exemptions for low-income families registered with the Social Support Authority, children requiring additional support, the fifth child in families with five or more children, and children of working mothers who do not have domestic help.

The expansion will also create new career opportunities for Emirati women in the early childhood sector. Al Ghad Nurseries already provide employment opportunities supported by dedicated training and professional development pathways, and as the network grows, ADEK aims to create more than 1,000 additional opportunities for Emirati women.

Bringing more Emirati educators into early childhood settings will help reinforce Arabic language, national identity, and UAE values during children’s formative years, in line with ADEK’s priorities. It will also support children’s holistic development, enable developmental and learning needs to be identified early, strengthen family wellbeing, and give every child the foundations to thrive in school and beyond.