Baniyas leads opening day of Round 7 of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship

ABU DHABI, 18th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club took the lead on the opening day of Round 7 of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship at Mubadala Arena on Friday. Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club finished second, with M.O.D UAE third after a day of competition across the Under-18, Adults and Masters categories.

The opening day featured closely contested matches across all three categories in Gi division, with clubs and academies fielding some of their top athletes as they looked to collect valuable points and strengthen their positions in the standings.

The competitions were attended by Mohamed Haji Al Khoori, Director General of the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation; Mohamed Hussain Al Marzooqi, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation; Humaid Ahmed Al Rumaithi, CEO of Food Security at Silal Group; Hadi Al Askari, Vice President – Partnerships, Community Outreach & event at Mubadala, as well as representatives of partners, sponsors, clubs and academies. They also took part in presenting medals to the winners.

The Under-18 competition showcased some of the UAE’s emerging talent, while the Adults category produced closely contested matches between experienced athletes. The Masters category also featured seasoned competitors representing their clubs and contributing to the battle for points.

Mohamed Haji Al Khoori said: “The level of competition shows how much the championship has developed, with athletes of different ages and levels of experience competing in the same event.

“This variety adds to the quality of the competition and reflects the work clubs are doing to develop their athletes and keep them ready to compete. It also helps identify and develop talented athletes who can compete at the highest level.

“What stands out in this round is that every category contributes to the team’s results, from young athletes to experienced competitors. This makes every match important and encourages clubs to perform at their best.”

Mohamed Hussain Al Marzooqi added: “Round 7 shows the continued growth of the championship and its ability to bring together athletes from different age groups. This helps expand participation in jiu-jitsu and raise the level of clubs and academies throughout the season.

“The Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship has become one of the key competitions of the season. It gives athletes regular competition and allows clubs to assess the progress and readiness of their athletes. This also plays an important role in preparing National Team athletes for international competitions.

“Having Under-18, Adults and Masters athletes competing in the same round shows the strength of jiu-jitsu in the UAE. Every category has an important role in supporting the team, which builds team spirit and raises the level of competition as we enter the decisive stages of the championship.”

Antonio Peinado, Al Wahda Jiu-Jitsu Academy Coach, said: “At this stage of the season, technical details become even more important, from preparation and match management to selecting the right athletes for each category. We want our athletes to perform at the level we know they can and help the team achieve the best possible results.

“The Under-18 athletes represent the future, the Adults are an important part of the team’s competitive strength, and the Masters bring valuable experience. When all these categories work together, the club is in a stronger position to compete and maintain its level throughout the season.”

Saad Ali Abdullah of Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club, who won gold in the Masters 85kg division, said: “This championship is very important to us because every match contributes to the team’s points. We make sure we are well prepared and try to perform consistently because we want to represent the club in the best possible way.

“Having athletes of different ages in the team benefits everyone. Experienced athletes share their knowledge with the younger competitors, while the younger athletes bring energy and enthusiasm. In the end, we all work together to achieve the best possible results for the club.”

Round 7 continues on Saturday, with clubs and academies competing for valuable points as they look to strengthen their positions ahead of the championship’s final round.