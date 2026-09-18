Dubai Media launches new cohort of ‘Media Pioneer’ Programme to prepare the next generation of Emirati Journalists

DUBAI, 18th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 18 September 2026: Dubai Media has launched a new cohort of its Media Pioneer Programme, dedicated this year to preparing and developing Emirati journalists as part of its ongoing commitment to investing in national talent and building a new generation of media professionals equipped to shape the future of journalism.

Building on the success of the programme's first edition, which focused on developing Emirati photographers, this year's cohort is designed to prepare aspiring Emirati journalists through an immersive newsroom experience within Al Bayan and Emarat Al Youm, providing participants with practical exposure to the realities of professional journalism while learning directly from experienced editors and media professionals.

The eight-week programme combines structured learning with practical newsroom experience, enabling participants to work alongside editorial teams and gain first-hand experience across every stage of the journalistic process, including news gathering, interviewing, research, fact-checking, digital storytelling and multimedia content production.

Salem Belyouha, Chief of Media Content at Dubai Media, said: "The Media Pioneer Programme reflects Dubai Media's belief that investing in people is the foundation of building a sustainable and influential media industry. Outstanding content begins with talented professionals who possess the knowledge, skills and passion to tell meaningful stories.

Through this programme, we provide Emirati talent with an authentic newsroom experience, allowing them to learn directly from experienced journalists and develop the practical capabilities required for today's rapidly evolving media landscape."

"Our goal is to prepare a new generation of Emirati journalists capable of producing credible, high-quality content that reflects the values and identity of the UAE while reinforcing Dubai's position as a leading regional and global hub for media and content creation."

Shaikha Ahmad, Chief of Human Capital at Dubai Media, said: "Investing in national talent remains a cornerstone of Dubai Media's strategy and aligns with Dubai's vision of empowering Emirati professionals with the capabilities needed to lead the future of media. The Media Pioneer Programme provides aspiring journalists with an immersive learning experience that combines structured development with real newsroom practice, enabling them to build the professional competencies required to produce trusted, impactful journalism."

"We believe that the newsroom is the best environment to develop future journalists. It is where knowledge is transformed into experience and talent is shaped through daily collaboration with experienced media professionals. Through Media Pioneer, we continue to expand the pipeline of qualified Emirati talent capable of contributing to the future of Dubai's media sector."

Upon completing the eight-week programme, participants will undergo a comprehensive professional assessment to evaluate their performance, readiness and potential to work within a professional newsroom environment.

The programme serves as a strategic talent pipeline for Dubai Media, with outstanding participants who demonstrate exceptional capability during the programme being offered the opportunity to join Dubai Media's workforce, helping build a sustainable generation of highly qualified Emirati journalists and supporting the future of the UAE's media industry.