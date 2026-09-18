ADX, Al Ramz Capital launch Round 4 of Al Ramz Investment and Trading Competition

ABU DHABI, 18th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group, the second-largest stock exchange in the Arab region, and Al Ramz Capital announced the launch of Round 4 of the Al Ramz Investment and Trading Competition, continuing their joint efforts to strengthen financial literacy and encourage a long-term approach to investing across the UAE.

Building on the momentum of the first three rounds, the competition gives new and experienced investors an opportunity to put their investment knowledge into practice in a live market environment. Participants can develop and apply their own strategies while gaining greater exposure to market dynamics and the factors that influence investment performance.

Round 4 will run from 21 September 2026 to 20 October 2026 and is open to all investors with an active Al Ramz trading account. Participants will compete for Etihad Guest Miles, with 1,000,000 miles awarded to the first-place winner, 500,000 miles to the second-place winner, and 250,000 miles to the third-place winner.

Participants can anonymously track their performance through a dedicated online leaderboard throughout the competition. They will be evaluated based on their Time-Weighted Return (TWR) percentage, which measures investment performance independently of portfolio size and provides a consistent basis for assessing trading strategies.

The competition forms part of ADX and Al Ramz Capital’s broader efforts to make financial learning more practical and accessible. By combining market participation with access to information and investment insights, the initiative provides investors with an engaging way to build their knowledge and strengthen their understanding of capital markets.

The launch of Round 4 reinforces the ADX and Al Ramz Capital’s continued commitment to developing a more financially knowledgeable and engaged investor community, while supporting broader participation in the UAE’s capital markets and a culture of informed, long-term investing.