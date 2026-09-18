Dubai Media Academy explores future of media at Arab Media Summit 2026

DUBAI, 18th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Media Academy, part of Dubai Media, delivered a knowledge programme featuring 10 sessions during the Arab Media Summit 2026, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Bringing together media professionals, experts, academics, decision-makers and young people, the programme examined the transformations shaping the future of media and content. Discussions covered the future of media professions, younger audiences’ engagement with content, artificial intelligence, digital misinformation, podcasts and the role of Emirati voices in expressing identity and belonging.

Muna Busamra, Director of Dubai Media Academy, said the Academy’s participation reflected its commitment to understanding the changes reshaping the industry and encouraging professional dialogue about the skills and tools required for the future.

She said: “The media sector is undergoing rapid transformation across its technologies, professional practices and relationship with audiences. At the same time, artificial intelligence, the accelerating flow of information and growing misinformation are redefining trust and the media’s role in shaping awareness and protecting national narratives.”

She added that preparing for the future requires listening to younger generations, equipping media professionals to respond responsibly and strengthening partnerships with educational, media and specialised institutions.

The participation included sessions like “Media, According to the Next Generation”, which presented findings from a Dubai Media Academy study involving more than 600 young men and women. Conducted as part of the Media Z initiative, the study explored how younger audiences discover and engage with content, helping media organisations better understand their expectations and communicate with them more effectively.

“The 2030 Newsroom: New Roles, New Realities” explored the future of the media job market and the skills required as artificial intelligence transforms newsroom roles. “The Anatomy of a Digital Lie” addressed the challenges posed by deepfakes and synthetic content, focusing on verification, credibility and maintaining public trust.

“The Age of Podcasts — Are We Bidding Farewell to Talk Shows?” examined changing audience habits, the growth of podcasts and opportunities for integration with traditional media. It also highlighted the responsibilities of presenters, guests and platforms in countering misinformation and strengthening content credibility.

The programme also addressed the role of media in shaping and protecting national narratives. “How Do Countries Choose Their Media Narratives?” examined the importance of strategic communication, crisis preparedness and countering misinformation, while “Generation Truth” showcased independent Emirati voices using digital platforms to express identity, belonging and national values.

The masterclass “How Do Nations Protect Their National Narrative?” focused on developing media discourse capable of explaining complex issues, persuading audiences and building trust more effectively.

“Media, Law & What’s Changing” considered whether current legislation can keep pace with the rapid evolution of digital content platforms. “Who Owns the Narrative... Owns the Future” highlighted the influence of media narratives in shaping perceptions of countries and strengthening their soft power.

The programme concluded with “How Does the Media Handle Regional Crises?”, which examined the challenges facing Arab media in covering regional developments amid competing interests and narratives.

Collectively, the sessions reinforced Dubai Media Academy’s role as a platform for professional dialogue and knowledge exchange, supporting media professionals and emerging talent in responding responsibly to the rapid changes reshaping the industry.