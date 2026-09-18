Etihad, UAE Wrestling Federation sign MoU to drive growth of wrestling, support athletes across UAE

ABU DHABI, 18th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UAE Wrestling Federation to become the Federation’s Official Airline and Strategic Partner, strengthening its commitment to supporting sport, athletes and communities across the Emirates.

Signed on the sidelines of Arabian Travel Market (ATM) at Dubai World Trade Centre, the partnership brings together two UAE organisations with a shared ambition to support excellence, opportunity and inclusion through sport. Under the agreement, Etihad will support the Federation’s activities and athlete development, while creating new opportunities to engage fans and communities through competitions, digital platforms and grassroots initiatives.

The airline will also hold naming rights for the UAE Wrestling Federation’s primary training centre, further strengthening its support for the Federation and its athletes. The collaboration will place particular emphasis on the continued development of women in wrestling, with Etihad providing strategic support for initiatives designed to increase female participation and create pathways for the next generation of women athletes.

The MoU was signed on behalf of the UAE Wrestling Federation by Sheikh Hamdan bin Saeed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Secretary-General of the Federation, and on behalf of Etihad by Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer.

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Saeed Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan said: "This Memorandum of Understanding represents an important step in the UAE Wrestling Federation's journey towards building strategic partnerships with leading national organisations that support our plans to develop wrestling in the UAE. Through our collaboration with Etihad, we look forward to expanding areas of cooperation and creating new opportunities that support our athletes and national teams, as well as their participation in various championships and events."

He added: "We believe that meaningful partnerships play a vital role in supporting the Federation's journey and achieving its aspirations for the next phase. This collaboration will help create further opportunities for athletes and contribute to the continued growth of wrestling in the UAE."

Arik De said: “At Etihad we take people beyond borders, connecting dreams, ambitions and possibilities with the world. Through our partnership with the UAE Wrestling Federation, we are proud to help take the journeys of UAE athletes further, from the training ground to the global stage.

This collaboration reflects our commitment to supporting the UAE’s sporting ambitions and the athletes who represent our nation on the international stage. Their determination, resilience and pursuit of excellence embody the same spirit of going further, and we look forward to sharing their stories with audiences around the world.”

For Etihad, the collaboration forms part of its wider commitment to supporting sport in the UAE and reflects the airline’s role in connecting people, communities and opportunities both within the UAE and around the world.

The partnership also reflects both parties' commitment to strengthening cooperation between national organisations and contributing to the advancement of the sports sector, in line with the UAE's position as a leading destination for sports and international events.