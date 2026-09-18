AED 6 billion Al Wadi residential project launched on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 18th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Cosmo Developments, a joint venture between Abu Dhabi-based Flag Holding Group and Reportage Group, has launched THE WADI, a mixed-use residential development on Yas Island with an estimated investment of AED 6 billion. Cosmo Developments is fully managed and powered by Reportage Group.

Overseen by Reportage Group from development and delivery through to long-term management, THE WADI occupies a plot area of approximately 140,700 square metres. It comprises 3,950 residential units, including studios and one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, alongside commercial, recreational and sports facilities, as well as a hotel planned within the master plan.

Conceived as a nature-led destination, THE WADI draws inspiration from the UAE’s enduring landscapes and the journey of water through the valleys. The project’s identity is shaped by the relationship between land, water and life, reinterpreting this natural phenomenon into a contemporary community on Yas Island. Rooted in in the UAE’s natural and cultural heritage, THE WADI is designed to offer a more grounded, reflective and connected way of living.

THE WADI is located along Yas Canal on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, an emerging waterfront residential destination featuring luxury developments, national housing projects and landscaped canal-side promenades. The project is approximately five minutes by car from Zayed International Airport, nine minutes from Ferrari World Yas Island and 11 minutes from Yas Island, while central Abu Dhabi is around 23 minutes away.

Andrea Nucera, Managing Director at Cosmo Developments and Group Managing Director at Reportage Group, said: “THE WADI reflects the evolution of Reportage and our approach to developing mixed-use residential communities that respond to their location, the needs of residents and the evolving expectations of the market. The project introduces a new, nature-led design philosophy that redefines the role of nature in shaping how communities are imagined, experienced and valued over time.

He added: “THE WADI is designed to contribute to Abu Dhabi’s growing appeal as a destination for residents, investors and visitors, while introducing a distinctive, integrated destination to Yas Island.”

Adnan Tareen, Managing Director at Flag Holding, said: “Yas Island provides an exceptional setting for a project of this scale and ambition, and THE WADI has been conceived to complement Abu Dhabi’s continued growth as a global destination for living, investment and tourism. Through its nature-led design, integrated mix of uses and emphasis on quality of life, the project reflects our commitment to developing communities that create long-term value for residents, investors and the wider emirate.''