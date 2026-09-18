54% of EU’s electricity came from renewables in Q2 2026

BRUSSELS, 18th September, 2026 (WAM) -- In the second quarter of 2026, 54.1% of the electricity generated in the EU came from renewable energy sources, a slight decrease from 54.3% in the same period of 2025.

Figures released by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, showed that solar was the leading source of renewable electricity in the EU (41.6% of the total renewable electricity), increasing its share from 37.0% in the second quarter of 2025. Wind was the second-largest source with 27.7%, followed by hydro power with 22.6%. The remaining renewable electricity came from combustible renewable fuels (7.7%) and geothermal and other energy sources (0.4%).

EU countries with the highest shares of electricity produced from renewable sources in the second quarter of 2026 were Latvia (97.7%, mostly hydro and solar), Denmark (94.3%, mostly wind) and Croatia (92.2%, mostly hydro).

In contrast, the lowest shares were recorded in Slovakia (19.8%), Czechia (20.9%) and Malta (24.5%)