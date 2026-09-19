NASA awards SpaceX three crew flights to Space Station

WASHINGTON, 19th September, 2026 (WAM) -- NASA extended its commercial crew contract with Space Exploration Technologies Corp, adding three crewed Dragon flights to the International Space Station through 2030, worth up to US$946 million upon completion.

The extension brings SpaceX’s total under the Commercial Crew Transportation Capability contract to 17 operational missions.

NASA said on Friday that the move helps it “maintain access to the space station with two unique commercial crew industry partners.”

Under the full contract, SpaceX will have earned $5.92 billion from NASA.