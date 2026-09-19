WETEX 2026 strengthens role as platform for energy, sustainability, digital transformation

DUBAI, 19th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Nearly three decades after its launch, the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) has evolved into a comprehensive platform spanning energy, water, green development, digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), decarbonisation, green mobility, hydrogen and sustainable cities.

The 28th edition of WETEX, organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), will take place from 20th to 22nd October 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA and Founder and Chairman of WETEX, said the exhibition has become a leading platform for supporting partnerships, exchanging knowledge and expertise, exploring business opportunities and accelerating the adoption of innovative technologies and solutions.

He said WETEX brings together businesses, government entities, investors, experts and decision-makers and has continued to evolve alongside changes in the energy, water and sustainability sectors over the past 28 years.

Al Tayer noted that energy markets have expanded to include solar power, energy storage and smart grids, while water networks have become increasingly digital and focused on reducing losses. Buildings have also moved beyond consumption efficiency towards automation and smart-city systems.

Figures from WETEX 2025 reflect the exhibition’s growth. The 27th edition covered 95,000 square metres and featured 3,100 exhibitors, 18 international pavilions and 68 sponsors, attracting more than 50,000 visitors from around the world.

The exhibition also witnessed the signing of several memoranda of understanding and agreements and facilitated 7,862 meetings through its business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) services.

WETEX has developed into a broader platform for economic and investment activity, bringing together technology showcases, meetings, negotiations and knowledge exchange while supporting partnerships, contracts and new business opportunities.

In 2025, the exhibition expanded its focus on smart grids and AI, alongside sustainable mobility and health and safety, reflecting its ability to keep pace with evolving technologies and market trends.

WETEX continues to support investment, partnerships and innovative solutions while contributing to the region’s transition towards a green economy and sustainable development.