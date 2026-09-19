UAE Cyber Security Council, Higher Education Ministry launch CYBRANI initiative

DUBAI, 19th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Cyber Security Council, in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, has launched the CYBRANI Practical Training Initiative to strengthen the national cybersecurity talent pipeline by linking university education with practical industry experience.

Announced during GISEC Global 2026, CYBRANI will provide university students across the UAE with opportunities to develop practical cybersecurity skills, work on real-world challenges, engage with industry experts and gain exposure to leading government, technology and cybersecurity organisations.

The initiative supports national efforts to develop cybersecurity capabilities and prepare a new generation with the technical knowledge and professional experience required by the UAE’s growing digital economy.

CYBRANI brings together government, academia and industry to strengthen integration between academic education and the practical skills required by the cybersecurity sector.

The UAE Cyber Security Council will lead the initiative by coordinating participating organisations, connecting students with training opportunities and supporting high-quality outcomes. The Ministry will support university and student participation and ensure alignment with national educational objectives.

The first phase will be implemented with Abu Dhabi Police, Mawaheb Talent Hub of the Department of Government Enablement, CPX, Core42, ANSEN, Cyber50 Defense, Sia and Fortinet, which will provide practical training, mentorship, supervision and industry exposure.

Participating academic institutions include Khalifa University, United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), Zayed University, Abu Dhabi Polytechnic, Rabdan Academy and the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT).

Training will cover six key areas: Governance, Risk and Compliance; Cybersecurity Operations; Cyber Threat Intelligence; Digital Forensics and Incident Response; Secure Software Development; and Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity.

Students will also gain access to practical projects, professional mentoring, networking opportunities and career development pathways, helping strengthen their readiness to enter the workforce.

Participants who successfully complete the programme will receive a Certificate of Completion jointly endorsed by the UAE Cyber Security Council and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

CYBRANI aims to build a sustainable pipeline of national cybersecurity talent, strengthen cooperation across the UAE cybersecurity ecosystem and support the country’s digital transformation and long-term cyber resilience.