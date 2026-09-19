TRENDS concludes Abu Dhabi International Book Fair participation with 35 events

ABU DHABI, 19th September, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Group has concluded its participation in the 35th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, held from 13th to 18th September, after presenting 35 knowledge and cultural activities.

Its programme included research publications and studies, panel discussions, training programmes, memoranda of understanding, cooperation and distribution agreements, and the launch of research platforms, indicators and initiatives.

On the sixth and final day, TRENDS Global, through its Virtual Cairo Office, organised a panel discussion titled “Youth and Societal Values in the Era of Knowledge Revolution: The Identity Question”.

The session featured Ahmed Abdullah Zayed, Director of the Library of Alexandria, and addressed transformations in knowledge societies, the impact of social media on youth values, and concepts of identity and modernity in the Arab world.

The final-day programme also included the signing of “Strategic Leadership in the Military Institution: A Theoretical and Applied Study” by Abdullah Al-Sayed Mohamed Al-Hashimi.

Another book, “Zayed’s Achievements in the Depths of the Earth”, by Saif Al-Sayari, highlighted the forward-looking vision of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his role in human development and the UAE’s development journey.

During the fair, TRENDS Group showcased more than 500 research publications covering political, strategic, economic, cultural and technological fields, alongside artificial intelligence and international developments.

The programme also featured the signing of a book on the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence by Saif Saeed Al Neyadi and “Space Diplomacy and State Trust”, with contributions from Nasser Abdul Latif bin Hammad and Mohammed Alimat.

The TRENDS pavilion attracted ministers, ambassadors, senior officials, diplomats, academics, cultural figures, researchers, publishers and readers, who explored the Group’s publications, new corporate identity and research projects.

The pavilion also served as a platform for knowledge exchange and strengthening partnerships with local and international institutions.