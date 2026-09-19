Ajman Digital, Municipality, CPX strengthen cybersecurity cooperation

AJMAN, 19th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman Digital Department, Ajman Municipality and Planning Department and CPX have signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation and exchange expertise in information technology and cybersecurity.

Signed under the sponsorship and coordination of the UAE Cyber Security Council, the MoU aims to support joint efforts to build a safer and more sustainable digital environment.

The agreement strengthens integration between government entities and specialised cybersecurity institutions through knowledge exchange, expertise-sharing and the adoption of best practices, helping enhance readiness and response to cyber risks.

Cooperation will focus on strengthening capabilities for prevention and response to cyberattacks, exchanging technical expertise in information security, and developing awareness and educational programmes that promote safe digital practices.

Ahood Ali Al Shuhail, Director-General of Ajman Digital Department, said the MoU represents a further step towards strengthening the cybersecurity ecosystem and enhancing government entities’ readiness to address rapid developments in the digital environment.

She said, “Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility, and enhancing readiness requires integrated efforts and the exchange of expertise between government entities and specialised partners.”

Al Shuhail added that the agreement will expand cooperation in prevention, response and cybersecurity awareness, helping protect digital infrastructure and ensure the continuity of secure and efficient services.

Hamdan Mohammed Al Ali, Executive Director of the Support Services Sector at Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, said the agreement strengthens government integration in addressing evolving cyber challenges and supports coordination in information security.

He added that exchanging knowledge and developing capabilities will enhance the protection of digital systems, data and infrastructure while supporting the continuity of safe and reliable government services.

The MoU also supports the National Initiative to develop the capabilities of the UAE’s Cyber Security Operations Centres (ESOC), strengthening cooperation and digital resilience while supporting secure and sustainable digital transformation.