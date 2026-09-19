Second Trust Fertility and Gynecology Conference opens in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 19th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The second Trust Fertility and Gynecology Conference 2026 has opened in Abu Dhabi, bringing together more than 800 specialists and experts in fertility, reproductive health, obstetrics and gynaecology, embryology and related fields.

Organised by Trust Fertility Clinic at Burjeel Medical City, part of Burjeel Holdings, the conference is being held under the theme “Trust in Evidence, Excellence in Practice”, with the support and participation of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH).

The event opened in the presence of H.H. Sheikha Dr. Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions, and Omniyat Al Hajeri, Executive Director of the Community Health Sector at Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre.

The conference features 85 speakers from 22 countries, including experts from the United Kingdom, United States, France, Italy and Greece, alongside Emirati and UAE-based specialists.

H.H. Sheikha Dr. Shamma said specialised scientific conferences in reproductive medicine provide an important platform bringing together physicians, researchers, specialists and decision-makers to develop an integrated vision for the future of family health.

She stressed that reproductive health should be addressed through an integrated approach beginning with awareness, prevention and physical and psychological readiness for family formation and extending to diagnosis, treatment and continued support.

She added that Abu Dhabi provides an environment that supports the integration of knowledge, innovation and compassionate care, noting that investment in family health is a long-term investment in people, social stability and the future.

The scientific programme includes 28 sessions and workshops covering reproductive endocrinology, fertility preservation, endometriosis-related infertility, male infertility, embryology, fertility-enhancing surgery, ethics and the management of fertility care.

Sessions are also examining developments in laparoscopy and hysteroscopy and their role in diagnosing and treating conditions linked to infertility, alongside advances in fertility preservation and assisted reproductive treatments.

Walid Reda Sayed, Group Medical Director of Trust Fertility Clinic and Conference Director, said the programme focuses on issues directly affecting the patient journey, from diagnosis and fertility preservation to treatment options and fertility-enhancing surgery.

He added that the conference aims to support more precise, evidence-based and personalised approaches to fertility care.

The programme also includes discussions on ethics in reproductive medicine and practical workshops covering laparoscopy, hysteroscopy and medications used in in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) and assisted reproductive treatments.