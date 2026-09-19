Over 4.6 mn people cast votes early in Russian elections

MOSCOW, 19th September, 2026 (WAM) -- More than 4.6 million people voted early in the elections across Russia, Central Election Commission (CEC) Chair Ella Pamfilova said.

"A total of 4,663.96 million people cast their votes ahead of the schedule on the territory of the Russian Federation," she said at a news briefing, according to Russian state-owned news agency TASS.

She added that over 4.4 million people cast their votes early in 12 regions with the martial law in place.

The single voting day to elect lawmakers to the 9th Russian State Duma takes place on September 18-20. For the first time ever, residents of the recently incorporated Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions, are participating in legislative elections for the lower house of the Russian parliament.

A total of ten parties are taking part in the election.

Elections for regional legislative bodies are also be held in 39 Russian constituent entities, alongside elections for regional leaders. In eight regions, the leaders will be elected directly, while in three regions, they will be chosen by the regional parliaments. A total of 23,000 seats will be filled.