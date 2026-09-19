Japan: Weather agency warns of disasters, typhoon may make landfall near Tokyo Monday

TOKYO, 19th September, 2026 (WAM) - The weather agency on Saturday warned of landslides and flooding in areas spanning Japan's western to northern coasts over the next several days, with a typhoon possibly making landfall near Tokyo early next week, Kyodo News reported.

Typhoon Dujuan was moving northwest at a speed of 15 kilometers per hour south of the main island of Honshu as of 3 p.m., with an atmospheric pressure of 975 hectopascals at its center and maximum gusts of 162 kph, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.