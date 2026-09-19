‘Bayt Al Hikayat’ transforms empowerment of People of Determination into cultural experience at Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

ABU DHABI, 19th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The 35th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF 2026) featured a performance titled ‘Bayt Al Hikayat’ (House of Stories), presented by eight People of Determination students from the Art for All Centre - Falaj, part of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services.

The performance was held as part of the ‘Arabic Through People of Determination Eyes’ initiative, launched by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) in collaboration with Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services.

The initiative reflects the ALC’s vision and aligns with the Emirate of Abu Dhabi's efforts to promote the inclusion of People of Determination and enable them to take part in cultural and community life. It also seeks to make the Arabic language more accessible to them as a means of expression, communication, and creativity. This will expand their presence in the cultural sector and new opportunities for them to develop their abilities.

The ‘Arabic Through the Eyes of People of Determination’ initiative, launched by the ALC as the UAE announced 2026 as the ‘Year of Family’, reflects the Centre’s ongoing commitment to empowering People of Determination and strengthening their active participation in cultural and community life. It does so by making knowledge and the Arabic language accessible to them and transforming them into means of participation, expression, and creativity.

The initiative is also part of the Community Campaign to Support Sustainable Reading, which the Centre launched last year when the UAE marked the ‘Year of Community’. The campaign aims to bring books and reading to all segments of society, strengthen cultural inclusion, and create equal opportunities for everyone to take part in the cultural scene.

‘Bayt Al Hikayat’ marks the culmination of a training programme that prepared the students to participate in the Fair. This included specialised workshops in Arabic calligraphy and acting, hosted by the Art for All Centre - Falaj, with the eight students taking part under the guidance of specialists in performing and visual arts.

The performance drew its content from a selection of children’s books published by the ALC. The participants brought the stories to life through a performance that combined reading, dialogue, movement, and interaction on stage, giving them an opportunity to express their understanding of the texts and turn reading into a live creative experience for the audience.

Mohammed Bakr, director of the performance, said: “We began by building the participants’ confidence and ability to express themselves. Then we gradually moved on to engaging with the text and characters, while working as a group. What mattered most to us was that every participant felt they had a real place in the performance, and that their language, movement, and way of expressing themselves were an integral part of the story.”

As part of the initiative’s wider cultural experience, the participating students toured the various sections and pavilions of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, where they learned how book fairs operate and explored the publishing houses, cultural projects, and activities connected to books, translation, and the cultural industries.

The experience gave them a closer look at the journey of a book, from creating its content to reaching the reader.

The parents of the participating students praised the impact of the initiative on their children, noting the noticeable growth in their confidence, communication skills, and self-expression, as well as their ability to engage and participate with others.

The ‘Arabic Through the Eyes of People of Determination’ initiative uses the arts to strengthen the connection between People of Determination and the Arabic language ,opening new avenues for their cultural and creative participation. It is based on an approach that views culture as a tool for inclusion and connection, providing people from all segments of society with greater opportunities to express themselves and contribute to the creation of knowledge and art.

Through its strategic direction and diverse programmes, the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair reaffirms its commitment to empowering creative individuals across various fields, enhancing the role of culture in building a knowledge-based economy, and cementing Abu Dhabi’s status as a hub for talent.