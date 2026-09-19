SIAA highlights women leaders role in advancing performance

SHARJAH, 19th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah International Airport Authority (SIAA) highlights the active role of its women leaders and their contributions to advancing performance across various sectors, recognising their pivotal role in shaping the UAE’s future and their influential presence across different fields.

The Authority stated that Emirati women account for 77.78% of national leadership positions at Sharjah Airport, serving across a range of departments and specialisations, including finance, strategic planning and performance, human resources, marketing and communications, project management, and air navigation systems maintenance.

This reflects the diverse presence of female talent across administrative, strategic, technical and engineering fields, as well as their contribution to improving performance, enhancing operational efficiency and strengthening Sharjah Airport’s position as a key gateway for travel, tourism and cargo.

Under the theme “Her Impact in Every Journey”, the Authority is celebrating its female workforce by highlighting examples of Emirati professionals holding leadership responsibilities across multiple fields, reflecting the breadth of expertise and specialisations in which Emirati women now play an active role within the airport’s operations.

This presence is mirrored in Emirati women leaders who hold vital responsibilities across vital areas of Sharjah Airport’s operations, combining administrative and strategic expertise with technical and engineering specialisations.

In the financial sector, Sarah Mohammed Al Midfa, Director of the Finance Department, oversees financial resources and operations and monitors financial performance, supporting operational efficiency and meeting the airport’s growing needs. She has also contributed to strengthening a new financial system, an achievement that helped her receive an award for outstanding financial performance.

Al Midfa said: “Financial management is one of the fundamental pillars supporting operational efficiency and sustainable performance. We remain committed to developing systems and resource-management mechanisms in line with Sharjah Airport’s growth and future ambitions. The presence of Emirati women in this field further demonstrates their ability to assume responsibilities and contribute effectively to achieving the Authority’s objectives.”

In marketing and communications, Alya Obaid Al Hossan Al Shamsi, Director of Marketing and Communications, leads marketing strategies and oversees strategic communications and media relations, contributing to strengthening Sharjah Airport’s brand presence and supporting its efforts to enhance the passenger experience. She was also named among Forbes Middle East’s Most Influential Marketing Executives for 2026.

Al Shamsi said: “Emirati women leaders reflect the experience and capabilities women have developed in assuming responsibilities and participating in decision-making across various areas of Sharjah Airport’s operations. This supports the airport’s development and its ability to keep pace with the requirements of the aviation sector, giving the theme ‘Her Impact in Every Journey’ a tangible meaning that extends across the entire operational ecosystem to the passenger experience.”

At the strategic planning level, Laila Ali Al Harmoudi, Director of Institutional Development, leads efforts to prepare, develop and monitor strategic plans and align them with the Authority’s future direction. She also oversees the development of performance measurement systems and strategic indicators, strengthening monitoring efficiency and supporting decision-making.

Among the department’s key achievements is the development and launch of the Sharjah Airport Award for Institutional Excellence, “Matari”, which contributes to fostering a culture of excellence and encouraging employees to enhance institutional performance.

Al Harmoudi said: “Strategic planning is fundamental to transforming visions and future directions into clear and measurable objectives and indicators. Developing the performance framework and embedding a culture of excellence are at the heart of this role. We are proud of the contribution of Emirati women in shaping plans and developing initiatives that enhance efficiency and support Sharjah Airport’s future ambitions.”

In internal audit, Dr Laila Al Qaidi, Director of the Internal Audit Office, leads the internal audit and control framework and oversees assessments of the effectiveness of institutional controls, risk management and compliance.

Her role contributes to strengthening governance and transparency, enhancing operational efficiency and sustainable institutional performance, and embedding professional best practices in line with Sharjah Airport’s strategic objectives.

Dr Al Qaidi said: “Internal audit plays a pivotal role in supporting institutional governance, enhancing performance efficiency and managing risks. At the Internal Audit Office, we are committed to applying international best practices and professional standards to deliver added value to the organisation and support decision-making. We also believe that Emirati talent, particularly Emirati women, continues to play an active role in leading various professional disciplines, contributing to institutional excellence and advancing sustainable development.”

Women’s leadership also extends to technical specialisations. Aisha Ahmed Al Yasi, Director of Air Navigation Systems Maintenance, is responsible for maintaining air navigation systems and ensuring their readiness and efficiency, supporting operational safety and the smooth flow of air traffic.

Among the key projects she has overseen are the rehabilitation of aircraft taxiways and the upgrade of runway lighting from halogen to LED technology, enhancing the efficiency of airport systems and supporting the sustainability of its operations.

Al Yasi said: “The presence of Emirati women in technical and engineering fields reflects confidence in their capabilities and their ability to assume responsibilities directly linked to operational safety and efficiency. Maintaining air navigation systems requires a high level of precision, constant readiness and keeping pace with technological developments. We are proud of our role in developing these systems and ensuring their efficiency to support the sustainability of Sharjah Airport’s operations.”

Sharjah International Airport Authority continues to develop national female talent and expand women’s participation across various specialisations, supporting its vision and strategic objectives while strengthening their role in the airport’s continued development and sustainable growth.