Washington approves $2.7 billion air defence sale to Ukraine

WASHINGTON, 19th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The US State Department approved a potential $2.68 billion sale of air defence equipment to Ukraine.

In a congressional notification, the State Department said that it made "a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Ukraine" for buying air defense development upgrades and related equipment and services.

"If the proposed purchase is concluded, Ukraine would finance it using a combination of European contributions and U.S. Foreign Military Financing appropriated during the prior Administration," the State Department said. The proposed sale is subject to congressional review.